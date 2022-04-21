Young St John ambulance officer killed riding motorcycle a 'beautiful soul'

St John ambulance officer Sean Dickey, 22, who was killed in a crash in Christchurch on Tuesday evening, was “living the dream”.

An off-duty St John ambulance officer killed while riding his motorcycle was a “beautiful soul” who had been a cadet since he was 6 years old, his grieving parents say.

Sean Dickey, 22, was killed after he and another motorcyclist were involved in a collision with a car in Halswell, Christchurch, on Tuesday night.

Dickey and the other motorcyclist, who was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, were off-duty ambulance officers.

Dickey’s parents, Steve Dickey, and Mei Lian Dickey, told Stuff on Wednesday they were “so, so proud of him”.

READ MORE:

* International Women's Day: From volunteering to top St John Ambulance role

* Picton emergency services volunteer gets local hero nomination

* St John ambulance staff take strike action by refusing to attend events



“He’s the best son you could ever wish for,” Steve Dickey said.

Mei Lian Dickey said her son, who was an only child, had a “beautiful soul”.

“He had no malice for anyone. Time and time again he won awards for helping out in the community.”

SUPPLIED Dickey was always helping people and had been a cadet since he was 6 years old, his parents say.

Dickey became a St John cadet at 6 years old. He later attended Mt Aspiring College in Wānaka before doing a year in the St John fundraising department and then becoming a full-time emergency medical technician.

“He said to us, ‘what do I do now? Do I go to university or do I do my dream job?’ We said at 21 to get your dream job, nobody at 21 gets their dream job,” Mei Lian Dickey said.

He spent a lot of his spare time as a St John youth volunteer supporter as well as a sailing coach and sailing umpire. His parents said he was always the first to volunteer for anything.

Peter Meecham/Stuff An ambulance officer lays flowers at the site of the crash at the intersection of Aidenfield Drive and Halswell Rd in Christchurch.

"Whenever anyone ever asked him to do something the first thing he'd say is yes and then figure out how we're going to do it.”

He was due to go to Rarotonga in July, his first holiday since beginning his full-time job, to help in a sailing coaching camp.

His parents, who live in Wānaka, travelled to Christchurch for Easter Weekend to spend time with him. They left on Monday, the day before the crash.

Marjorie Cook Dickey, right, pictured at the Link Upper Clutha growth forum in Wānaka in 2017.

“He was just living the dream,” Steve Dickey said.

“He just loved life, he had everything lined up. He had a great job, he just bought himself a new car… he was just as happy as Larry.”

The family was “numb” as they came to terms with their loss, but had their family supporting them.

St John Ambulance Canterbury District operations manager Curt Ward said the “devastating loss” had been felt “across the St John whānau”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flowers and other items left in memoriam at the site of the crash.

“We have reached out to offer our condolences and support to all those affected, including the whānau of the deceased.”

One of Dickey’s colleagues said he was “one of a kind” and “would be missed by a lot of people”.

Ward said support was being provided to the other injured staff member involved in the crash.

“The ambulance workforce is a small tight-knit team, and these types of events are extremely difficult to deal with,” he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Emergency services responded to a serious crash on the corner of Aidenfield Drive and Halswell Rd in Christchurch on Tuesday night.

“Whilst attending these types of accidents is not uncommon for our ambulance team, they are never easy, and in this incidence, further compounded by involving our own people.

“We want to acknowledge the care delivered by our ambulance team [on Tuesday night] to their colleague and friend.”

The New Zealand Team Sailing Association also posted a tribute on its Facebook page for Dickey.

The post said the association had lost “one of the most enthusiastic and cheerful faces that you would ever see on the team sailing circuit”.

“Sean dedicated so much of the time he had in his life to being on the water, but he will be especially remembered by those closest to him who were team racing in the South Island in his generation.”

Dickey was one of the association’s top young national umpires, and was “always willing to sacrifice his free time” to help younger sailors.

“Our thoughts at this time are with Sean’s family, especially his parents Mei Lian and Steve Dickey, who themselves were especially enthusiastic and generous with their involvement in team sailing in the South Island.

“We’re certain that everyone involved in team sailing over the last decade will have fond memories of Sean and we hope that these will continue to preserve the memory of him.”