Second suspicious car fire near Christchurch red zone campsite

Emergency services were called to a second suspicious car fire on Stour Dr (file photo).

A second car has been gutted in a suspicious blaze near a dwindling occupation in Christchurch’s red zone.

Firefighters were called to Stour Drive, in the Burwood part of the former residential red zone, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Jill Higgison said the fire was well-involved when crews arrived.

It was being considered suspicious, and had been referred to police.

READ MORE:

* Mid-Canterbury home left uninhabitable by kitchen fire

* Christchurch house gutted in suspicious late-night fire

* Warning over overloaded or faulty multi-boxes after fire spread from shed to house



On April 9, firefighters were called to the same stretch of road for another suspicious car fire.

Crews arrived to find a car well involved in fire, which had spread to a nearby tree.

The blaze was out within 30 minutes, but that fire was also considered suspicious and police had been notified.

Both were within 100 metres of a controversial “freedom village” campsite, which first appeared earlier this month.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A car believed to have been torched on Stour Dr on April 9. (File photo)

Some at the site are understood to have earlier been at the anti-mandate camp in central Christchurch’s Cranmer Square.

The occupation has attracted the ire of both locals and iwi, who have accused them of “antisocial” and “aggressive” behaviour towards residents, and of making “a clear attack on the authority of Ngāi Tūāhuriri'”, which holds mana whenua status over the land.

The Christchurch City Council declared it in breach of its bylaws, and about half of the group left after being asked by staff.