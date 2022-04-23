Obituary: Honorah Mary Martelletti, JP, QSM 1932-2022

The boat was an hour out of Tauranga when the engine gave out. The seas were rough, the rain constant. Visibility was confined to a few metres.

The passengers were not hardy sailors. Most had been ill on the voyage to Mayor Island, when the weather was no less forgiving. It was an old vessel, spluttering diesel fumes. Now, adrift in heavy swells, the members of the Waikato Branch of Forest and Bird were tired, wet and nervous. With their immediate fate unknown, the atmosphere became tense.

It was a moment for quiet leadership. Nora Martelletti, chairperson, a woman of music and of faith, suggested a sing-along. For many years the leader of a choir, she knew how to move a crowd to song. It was hard to say 'no' to Nora.

The tactic worked. In the words of one who was there, "this did indeed distract us from the perils of the deep". Nora, says Philip Hart, "rose to the occasion splendidly".

Nora Martelletti spent a lifetime rising to the occasion. A wife, a mother, a Justice of the Peace, her gentle manner sometimes obscured her intelligence, capacity for reason and debate and vast contribution to the communities she loved. An environmentalist, a politician, a forward thinker, she was ever attuned to the issues of the day, committed to putting her Christian beliefs into practice.

Honorah Mary Harte was born 14 February 1932 in Kaponga, South Taranaki, the daughter of John Deegan and Molly Deegan. When she was four years old her farming family shifted to Hinuera, in the Waikato.

Nora was educated at St. Joseph's Catholic School, Matamata. She played tennis in her early years and retained an interest in netball, rugby and cricket throughout her life, betraying an understanding of these games that went beyond that of the casual fan. As with most things, she was well-read and could hold her own in any sporting conversation, especially those concerning the Chiefs, a favourite team.

Nora's first paid employment was at the Hinuera Post Office, which was an easy cycling distance from her parents' farm. At age 19, she volunteered to coach basketball at St. Joseph's.

Supplied Nora Martelletti and great-grandchild Nina Martelletti, pictured in the late 2010s. Nora is survived by son Christopher, daughters-in-law Barbara and Kate, three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Nora married Mario Martelletti, an Okoroire farmer, in Matamata in April 1951. She and Mario began their farming life in Okoroire. The union was blessed with two children, Karen and Christopher, and in 1962 they began fostering son Lloyd.

Nora became the first female to work behind the bar at the Matamata Club, hitherto a male bastion. It was a job taken less for the feminist milestone than to supplement the family income in challenging times. Closer to her heart was a position as a teacher's aide at Kuranui School, where she taught music. She was later to take a leading role in the collation of the school's and surrounding district's history and its centenary celebrations in 2014, working on a publication that marked the milestone. She established the Martelletti Award, an accolade to be given to the student, voted on by their peers, who best demonstrate “kindness, caring, support and compassion”, formal school values which reflected her own.

Nora was a member of the Waikato Historic Places Trust. Well-read in colonial history, she had an empathy for Māori issues and the injustices of the past, especially those experienced in the Waikato, and in her own quiet, reasoned way often schooled others with her wisdom in such matters.

Ross Setford/NZPA Nora Martelletti was a founding member of the Tīrau Community Board, and was part of the organisation for almost 30 years. Other community roles included being a JP and wedding celebrant.

Nora's love of music led to the formation of The Oxford Singers in Tīrau, a choir for whom she sang, recruited and conducted for many years. She played the organ at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Matamata, reluctantly retiring at the age of 87 after decades of service.

Nora and Mario were both dedicated conservationists. After her husband's passing, in 1978, Nora continued her contribution in this field, as a member of the Waikato and Rotorua Conservation Boards. In the early 1980s she was part of a lobby group which successfully brought a halt to the logging of native bush in the Kaimai-Mamaku state forest and the planting of pine trees, which posed a threat to the water table below. As chairperson of the Waikato Branch of Forest and Bird, she was a “human dynamo”, actively involved in all aspects of conservation on both a local and a national level, a woman who “seemed to know everybody”, skilled at recruiting others to the cause and encouraging farmers to covenant land under the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust.

In 1985, Nora became a Justice of the Peace, a role she was to hold for 35 years. She was also a wedding celebrant, a task she greatly enjoyed.

In 1987, Nora became a founding member of the Tīrau Community Board, serving as its chairperson 1992-2013 and continuing as a board member until 2016, serving the interests of Tīrau residents, making submissions to the District Council Annual Plan.

SUPPLIED Nora Martelletti’s diverse community service included training as a homicide support worker and serving on the South Waikato Performing Arts Trust. She received the Queen's Service Medal in the 2016 and is pictured with Sir Jerry Mateparae.

The work complemented her dedication in so many other areas. Nora was a volunteer for Victim Support and a trained homicide support worker, available at a moment's notice to aid victims of local crime. She was a member of the Matamata branch of the National Council of Women and a Trustee of the South Waikato Performing Arts Trust, one known to freely volunteer for any and all duties at the organisation's flagship venue, the Plaza Theatre in Putaruru. She also played a central role for several years in ANZAC Day ceremonies in Tīrau.

In the 2016 New Year's Honours, Nora was awarded The Queen's Service Medal for “services to the community”.

Moving to Matamata in her early 80s, Nora suffered a debilitating stroke in 2019. Her final two and half years were spent in an assisted care facility where, even in ill health, she sustained her interest in politics, local affairs and sport.

A thoughtful, articulate and fundamentally kind person, Nora sought no glory or kudos for herself. For her 21st birthday, she happily enjoyed fish and chips on the beach. She politely requested no eulogy be delivered at her funeral. Forever grateful for her own blessings, she sought to share her good fortune with others, doing so with grace and humility.

Honorah Mary Martelletti died 14 March 2022. She is survived by son Christopher, daughters-in-law Barbara and Kate, three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.