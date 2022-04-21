DOC concerned by Hector's dolphins deaths

Hector’s dolphins are the world’s smallest dolphin species, with adults measuring about 1.5 m long. Two have been found dead on beaches near Greymouth and Southland. (File photo)

Two Hector’s dolphins have been found dead on beaches near Greymouth and in Southland.

One was discovered south of Greymouth on April 11, and a second at Tiwai on April 16.

Department of Conservation (DOC) marine species manager Katie Clemens-Seely, in a statement, said the adult dolphin found at Greymouth was decomposed, with only the spine and tail remaining, when it was discovered. It would be impossible to say what caused its death.

By the time DOC was alerted to the dead dolphin, the remains could not be found – presumably they had been washed back out to sea.

READ MORE:

* Hector's dolphin found dead on Christchurch beach - the twelfth to be found in the South Island

* Shark suspected over death of Hector's dolphin on the West Coast

* Body of dead Māui dolphin wasn't picked up because email went to off-duty ranger



The Tiwai dolphin also appeared to be an adult, and had been collected DOC staff to send to Massey University for examination.

“Sadly, this makes 14 Hector’s dolphins found dead around the South Island since early November 2021,” Clemens-Seely said.

“At this stage we don’t know why we’ve had this many Hector’s dolphins wash up over the past four months. We’re waiting for the remaining necropsy results to understand more about possible causes of death.”

Eight of the recent deaths were calves. A very decomposed and scavenged Māui dolphin was also found at Muriwai, west of Auckland, on Christmas Day but it was not collected.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF WWF NZ researcher Amanda Leathers explains why Hector's and Māui dolphin are on the brink of extinction. (First published May 9, 2019)

Twelve of the dolphins had been sent to Massey University. When deceased dolphins were reported and retrieved quickly, they could be chilled and sent to the pathologist.

“They are gradually being examined by the pathologist. We’ve received results from necropsies on four calves, but a definite diagnosis wasn’t possible due to decomposition,” Clemens-Seely said.

“Maternal separation, potentially during storm conditions, has been cited as the possible cause of death of those four calves.”

Results had also been received for an adult female found near Hokitika on November, 28, 2021. Age-related disease was the probable cause of death of that animal.

The other dolphins collected since November are still under investigation. Results will be shared on DOC's website when available.

Clemens-Seely urged any who found a dead Hector’s or Māui dolphin to report it to DOC by calling 0800 DOC HOT. Live sightings should also be reported immediately through the DOC webpage, or by calling the hotline.

Did you know?

Hector’s dolphins are the world’s smallest dolphin species, with adults measuring about 1.5 metres long.

Identifiable through their distinctive round dorsal fins, Hector’s dolphins’ bodies are grey with black and white markings. It’s estimated there are about 15,000 left, and they are classified as Nationally Vulnerable in the National Threat Classification System.

Hector’s and Māui dolphin bodies are routinely sent to Massey University for necropsy to obtain information such as cause of death (when this can be determined), including examination for disease. Information on the sex, body condition and other biological information is also recorded.

Source: DOC