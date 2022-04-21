Burma the elephant's move to Australia Zoo scrapped over Aussie counterpart's health

Getting Auckland Zoo's last elephant, Burma, to Australia is no easy task.

Health concerns for Australia Zoo's oldest elephant were the reason why Auckland Zoo had to cancel Burma the elephant's move overseas.

After a year of careful planning – and just a week before her planned flight – Burma's trans-Tasman transfer to Australia Zoo was cancelled, Auckland Zoo announced this week.

In a statement, Australia Zoo said having consulted with their government, it had to cancel for the sake of Megawati, its oldest elephant who has a bacterial infection.

“After discussions with The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, we have made the incredibly tough decision to cancel the transfer of Burma to Australia Zoo,” an Australia Zoo spokesperson said.

“While our oldest elephant, Megawati, is currently undergoing treatment for a bacterial infection our priority is the health and wellbeing of our herd.

“We have been working with Auckland Zoo on this project for over 12 months, and are saddened it hasn’t resulted as planned. We wish them all the best in finding a new home for Burma.”

Auckland Zoo originally announced it had to send away both its elephants in 2020, to ensure they could live with a herd – as is best for elephants.

Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said preparations had already taken Megawati’s condition into account.

“We were already aware of elephant Megawati’s health issues, but all previous indications from Australia Zoo until now were that they were comfortable that Burma could be imported,” Buley said in a statement.

“The plan was to quarantine Burma on arrival with Megawati and a second female elephant, Raflesia, which our veterinary team had reviewed and were comfortable with.

“It is frustrating that our plans for Burma have been forced to change, however we have no immediate concerns for her wellbeing. Burma is doing very well and our dedicated elephant team continue to provide the same expert care for her as they always do while we review options for a suitable home.”

It is unlikely Auckland Zoo plans to have more elephants at the zoo. Burma's former friend, Anjalee, was transferred to Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Australia in early March.