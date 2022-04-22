New Zealand's only living World War I 'veteran' still going strong

Torty the Greek land tortoise was smuggled into the New Zealand after the war in 1918.

While thousands around the country will be waking early to commemorate the country’s fallen at Anzac Day dawn services, New Zealand’s oldest and only living World War I “veteran” will be sleeping.

Torty, the beloved Greek land tortoise, was brought home to New Zealand in the knapsack of Kiwi stretcher bearer Stewart Little in 1916.

Little found her wounded three years earlier in Salonica, where injured Gallipoli soldiers were being treated, after she was run over by a French gun carriage.

This weekend Torty is “all tucked up in her shell” enjoying hibernation.

“It’s not really surprising they live so long when they sleep so much of the year,” said Christine Little, who was married to the late Stephen Little – Stewart Little’s grandson.

Torty has become a living family heirloom – being passed on from Stewart to his son, Neil, and then Neil’s wife Elspeth, where she was a favourite at Havelock North's Mary Doyle retirement village until Elspeth died.

Christine Little said it was an absolute privilege to be able to take care of her. “It’s an honour to respect my husband’s grandfather, who was the one who brought her back.”

These days Torty splits her time between Palmerston North and Morrinsville. This year marks her 106th in the country.

“She’s still going strong and is a happy little tortoise doing tortoise things,” Christine Little said.

Stuff This year marks 106 in the country for Torty. (File photo)

“She’s such a special piece of history now being the sole survivor of WWI. She’s quite the treasure, especially as she’s become so famous and well-known.”

Little said it was lovely watching the younger generations get to know her and there was a lot of fascination with how she had survived being run over.

Her war wounds have lessened over the years but are still visible. A dent in the shell, a few broken edges and missing toes. “She’s a survivor.”

Slightly larger than the average dinner plate, nobody knows just how old Torty is. The family estimates she could be anywhere between 100 to 200 years old.

Supplied Torty the tortoise, with 4-month-old Evie Little – the "littlest Little".

“We’re always very relieved when she wakes up from hibernation,” Little said. “We don’t know how long it will be. She may outlive this generation caring for her now and be passed on to the next generation.”

About four months ago, she met the newest and “littlest Little” – Christine Little’s new granddaughter Evie (Stewart’s great-great-granddaughter).

The family has already arranged for Torty to be buried with Stewart Little in Palmerston North when her time comes.