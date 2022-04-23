Memories of three brothers to be rekindled on Anzac Day

Cheryl Yarwood pieces together some family history before travelling to Ohingaiti where three great-uncles are honoured at the cenotaph.

A family in a small Rangitīkei community on the edge of State Highway 1 suffered more losses than most in World War I.

Six sons went to war, and three brothers never came home.

Their brother-in-law and a man who had once lodged with the family also lost their lives.

Their names live on, five of the 16 on the cenotaph at the tiny village of Ohingaiti, some 70km north of Palmerston North.

SUPPLIED Ohingaiti will honour its war dead this Anzac Day, including the three Leeks brothers.

Their names and their images are also on display at one of the most detailed honour rolls at the memorial hall.

And this Anzac Day, they will be remembered at the first dawn service at the 100-year-old cenotaph in many decades.

Among the attendees will be Palmerston North woman Cheryl Yarwood, the great-niece of the three Leeks brothers, granddaughter of their youngest brother, Conrad Bartley Leeks, who was just 14 when World War I broke out.

The soldiers who lost their lives were the sons of Edward Lowry and Minnie Leeks, who had eight sons and a daughter.

Cedric William Leeks joined the Wellington infantry. He died in action at Gallipoli on August 8, 1915, aged 19.

Osric Harold Leeks joined the Otago Regiment, and died of wounds at sea while being medically evacuated from Gallipoli, aged 21.

Ivan Lewis Leeks also joined the Otago Regiment, and although he survived Gallipoli, he died in action on July 14, 1916, aged 23. He was buried at Armentieres in France.

Their brother-in-law Alfred (Jack) George Glastonbury was married to their sister, who was named Minnie after her mother.

He was a rifleman who survived action, but died of disease on December 5, 1916, aged 34.

Supplied Suriving soldiers return to Ohingaiti. Three of Cheryl Yarwood’s great uncles died in World War I, a devastating loss for the family and the small farming community.

Yarwood started piecing together the family history in recent years.

She remembers as a child her grandfather Con would talk, not often, about losing three brothers in the war.

“But it did not sink in until I was older, and started filling in some gaps and doing the family tree. I certainly don’t know everything.

“But it’s very unusual, that four from one family in such a little place should lose their lives.”

But the family’s sacrifice did not end there.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ngaire Wattes and daughter Cheryl Yarwood visiting the Ohingaiti Memorial Hall where three uncles and great-uncles are honoured.

They had a boarder, Henry George Field, who also died in action at Gallipoli on August 8, 1915, aged 23, and is buried at Chunk Bair.

Yarwood was born in Palmerston North, where her mother Ngaire Wattes still lives.

Ngaire was one of three born to Conrad and his wife Gertie. Her sister Valerie had died, but Ivan was still alive and Yarwood said he was excited about this Anzac Day’s commemoration.

Yarwood’s cousin George was expected to attend the service.

Yarwood said she had visited the Ohingaiti memorial hall, and been in contact with Ohingaiti local Sherrin Ramsay who had met her and let her into the hall.

Ramsay said she remembered going to functions there over the years, and seeing the memorial notice board.

“Every time I thought, how could someone lose three boys like that?”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ohingaiti's Leeks family lost three sons in World War I. The youngest, Conrad, far right, was too young to fight.

Hunterville RSA vice-president Don Evans said the cenotaph at Ohingaiti would be 100 years old in November 2022, but that was not the only reason a dawn service had been scheduled there this year.

Planning for Anzac services had begun amid uncertainty about how many people would be allowed to attend under Covid-19 restrictions.

So the association decided to split the crowd, by having simultaneous dawn services at Hunterville and Ohingaiti.

There would be a lone piper at Ohingaiti, and retired Col Ray Seymour would be the guest speaker.

Evans said it was believed to be at least 50 or 60 years since an Anzac service had been held at Ohingaiti, and it was uncertain whether it had ever been at dawn.

“Ohingaiti people are supporting it enthusiastically.”