No Anzac Day services on Auckland's North Shore due to Omicron uncertainty

An opportunity to remember, reflect and honour those who have served. (First published April 2021)

There will be public Anzac Day services and parades in every part of Auckland on Monday, but none on the North Shore.

North Shore services are usually organised by Returned and Services' Association (RSA) clubs with help and funding from local boards.

Anzac services were expected to be of smaller scale this year, as the country’s shift to the orange light of the Covid-19 protection framework on April 13 left organisers with little time to upsize their offerings.

As a result, the East Coast Bays, Birkenhead and Devonport RSAs will be holding private services, with the latter two livestreaming their services for the public to view from home.

Meanwhile, public Anzac services will be held in every other part of the region, according to the Auckland Council website.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff There will be no public Anzac Day services on the North Shore this year. (File photo)

This includes parades in Panmure, Newmarket, New Lynn, Waitākere, Helensville, Matakana, Warkworth, Waimauku, Wellsford, Bombay, Howick, Manukau, Ōrere, Ōtāhuhu, Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Pukekohe and Waiau Pa.

Parades where road closures are needed typically require a traffic management plan.

The Devonport RSA asked Auckland Council if it could hold a service as usual following the move to orange, but was told there wasn’t enough time to arrange a traffic management plan.

The RSA then asked if the service could go ahead without a parade at the Windsor Reserve, but the council again refused, saying a traffic management plan would still be required as a health and safety measure.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Devonport-Takapuna Local Board chairperson Ruth Jackson said Anzac Day was an important part of New Zealand’s history, and locals were disappointed there would be no public services on the North Shore.

Devonport RSA president Muzz Kennett​ did not want to comment on the matter, but said while the RSA wasn’t happy with the decision, it understood.

If there wasn’t a traffic management plan and someone got hurt, it would be the RSA’s fault, he said.

“We’re disappointed, but it is what it is.”

He added that the public could still pay their respects by visiting the war memorial to lay a wreath in their own time, or by watching a livestream of the RSA members service.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Any event in a public space requires an event permit. Auckland Council’s Justine Haves said there was not enough time to plan a new event in Devonport after the country moved to the Covid-19 orange light phase. (File photo)

Devonport-Takapuna Local Board chairperson Ruth Jackson​ said locals were disappointed there would be no public Anzac Day services on the North Shore.

The local board and the RSA believed other organisers would also have invite-only services, so to learn many were going ahead with parades was “a kick in the guts”, Jackson said.

She added that the council had been inconsistent in applying the rules.

“Why has the North Shore got absolutely nothing?”

Auckland Council general manager of regional service planning, investment and partnerships Justine Haves​ said events in public spaces required an event permit, which took up to 12 weeks to obtain.

Many Anzac Day services would need traffic management plans to manage crowd overflow onto roads, and Auckland Transport’s approval process could take up to 10 weeks.

Local boards were asked to finalise Anzac Day plans at their business meetings in March, when Omicron was at its peak and with no certainty on when the red Covid-19 phase would end, Haves said.

“The general advice from staff to all local boards was to prioritise smaller services in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and to keep attendees, including veterans, safe.”

Haves said there were only 17 working days until Anzac Day when the Devonport RSA requested to have its service at Windsor Park, which was not enough time to organise a new event.

The council had approved event permits for 24 Anzac Day events, 15 of which had traffic management plans approved by Auckland Transport.

There were some “community-led public services” on the North Shore, she said, but organisers had chosen not to advertise them with the council. Stuff could not find any information regarding these services.

She acknowledged it was frustrating Anzac Day commemorations can not go ahead as usual due to the pandemic and encouraged Aucklanders to “stop and reflect on the servicemen and servicewomen, past and present, who have displayed courage and self-sacrifice serving our country”.