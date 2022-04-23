The great Kiwi muster – an ancient tradition, with a bougie hut

Ailie Jaine with her team of dogs, Fleet and Jeanie, on the way up Teddy's Hill

Every autumn, teams of musterers take to the South Island high country to corral flocks of sheep for winter. It’s a custom resistant to change, technology and modern living. Almost. OLIVIA CALDWELL reports.

It’s three o’clock on a cold autumn morning up in the mountains of Lake Heron station.

The first and fittest musterer gets out of bed and walks several kilometres to find where the sheep are scattered around hills.

He’s 17, and it’s called delegating. The seven other team members get to sleep-in until 4am, when they get a wake-up call, followed by a giant breakfast of bacon and eggs. They will need it. Over the next 12 hours, they’ll cover 20 kilometres and 2000 metres elevation on foot.

If it sounds like a lot of work, it is. But sisters Ailie and Nina Jaine and Anna Munro see the autumn muster on a friend’s farm as a bit of fun too. They love this annual retreat into the hills, without cellphones or the bustle of everyday life.

READ MORE:

* A guide to Island Hills Station walking track

* Wild storm skirts Canterbury high country farmers

* Merino sheep with royal blood in their veins



“It is the most incredible scenery for starters,” Munro says. “And it is a pretty good physical challenge. And the people there makes for heaps of banter. In the evenings we just sit around and there are stories being told.”

“It is the hardest physical thing I do all year.”

Over four days, seven musterers will gather around 3000 merino sheep from across the 20,000 hectares of Lake Heron station in Canterbury. It is owned by Anne and Philip Todhunter, third-generation farmers who have held the station in the family name since 1917.

anna munro/Supplied Shepherd Nina Jaine looks down on the mob. Dogs Doris and Mildred keep watch.

All up, they have 11,000 merino sheep all up and about 700 cattle. The annual muster is traditional in every sense. It cannot be sped up or bettered with technology. It’s a fit man’s and woman’s game. Even horses can’t traverse the trickiest spots in the hills.

The Jaines grew up just down the road at Mt Somers. The two youngest, Ailie and Nina, work on the family farm part-time and as a nurse and veterinarian respectively.

Munro, the eldest sister, lives in Lake Hawea. She works at a nearby merino sheep station in Tarras and as a physiotherapist every other day. They are busy women.

Anna Munro/Supplied Anna Munro says she loves the scenery the animal and time with her sisters. That's why she keeps coming back for the muster.

But they make time for the autumn muster. Munro says there is more to coming back than just more work. This is about friends, sisters, laughs, good food and that feeling you get from doing an ancient trade that few will ever experience.

anna munro/Supplied Shepherds Nina Jaine and Heath Bell-Taylor with a mob of merinos they mustered down from the Cameron River

“It very much simplifies life,” she says, “Most of the time my life is flat tack going one place to the next, and it makes you stop and completely take in your surroundings.”

This isn’t quite how they did it in 1917, though.

The hut these musterers are waking up in is the ‘new hut’, having only been built in 1923. However, it boasts solar power, sheep-skinned king single beds and all the trimmings. The hut can be hired by the public for parts of the year, so it is fit for cityfolk wanting their back country fix.

“It's pretty bougie,” Munro says.

These days, musterers stay in touch kilometres apart, via radio. Muster manager John Templeton likes it old school though. He has his gang have a “bark up” with the dogs to let one another know where they are.

Farm owner Anne Toddhunter is no stranger to the muster or the mountains.

She was a mountain tour guide near Mt Cook before shifting to farming 26 years ago with her husband. The muster, though, is some of the hardest physical work she has done.

“The sheep are all scattered around and maybe in twos or threes or in groups of 20,” she says.

“And they all have to be mobbed up before they can be brought down. There is no point bringing two or three sheep down.”

anna munro/Supplied John Templeton and Johnny Millar travel across a shingle scree

The purpose of the muster is to bring the wethers (castrated males) down from the hills to be shorn, crutched and relocated somewhere warmer for winter.

The Jaine girls, Todhunter says, are incredibly hard workers.

“They know the back end of the farm no problem. They are great.”

Munro loves the animals as much as the time with her sisters, inspired by how sheep subsist in the toughest terrain and climate.

anna munro/Supplied Wether mob heading down the front faces from Teddy's Hill to the valley floor

“If you see how far and the places they can travel to up in the high country it is pretty incredible.

Enviably fit, the sisters can walk for hours day after day, finishing with their legs covered in mataguori scratches. All in a day’s work.

anna munro/Supplied Ailie Jaine climbs out of Rough Creek through the frosty snow tussocks on the last day of the muster.

The shepherds, all male and aged under 20, are a lot younger than the visiting sisters. But Munro says Nina, who has been training for the Coast to Coast adventure race, keeps things even.

“She was putting the boys to shame. She is quite a tank and she motors up the hills. I am happy to sit back.”

“She’s as fit as a buckrat.”