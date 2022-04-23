Concern for Tongan mental health after eruption and tsunami

“We all thought that we were going to die,” Princess Frederica said.

A group of Pacific medical professionals from New Zealand may look to extend their stay in Tonga as they continue to help people deal with the psychological effects of the tsunami and volcanic eruption.

Tonga was still reeling from the devastating events of January 15, which saw three dead and hundreds evacuated, when the country then had to deal with a community outbreak of Omicron.

Team leader Amanaki Misa, who is leading an eight-member team from the Pasifika Medical Association, said they’ve been on the ground working with Tongans in Tongatapu for the past eight days.

They were working closely with local service providers and have attended to more than 500 people, mostly in evacuation centres.

Misa said they went in with an open mind because they didn't know what to expect on the ground.

“What we didn’t expect was the severity of the event and how it affected everybody, it did not discriminate at all – children, adults, leaders, church leaders even,” he said.

Malau Media/IFRC/AP Tonga Red Cross Society's staff and volunteers unloading boxes of noodles from the boat into the beach in Nomuka on Ha'apai Island.

“I thought the hugest effect would be on the villages affected by the tsunami, but it’s right throughout Tonga, everyone heard those explosions.”

He said the biggest challenge was getting people to open up.

“When you talk about mental wellbeing, all people think about it mental illness. And people in the islands don’t talk openly about it.

Supplied A team of medical professionals left for Tonga on Wednesday to provide mental health support to people on the ground. They are pictured with Pasifika Medical Association chief executive Debbie Sorensen, centre.

“We’ve seen people absent, they don’t appear present in their state of mind. We can tell people are still processing those events. And then we’ve got Covid-19, there’s that fear about the virus as well.”

Misa said while helping people deal with the mental impact of the disasters, they’ve found that the health providers need attention too.

“Everything appears fine, Tongans are very accommodating, they are very happy people, but when you sit down and talk to them, that you notice that it isn’t.”

“The stress, the anxiety is real, a lot of them put up a front, people are worrying about their family members and each other, and not themselves. The joy has been robbed off the children.”

Misa said they will know soon if their stay would be extended for a few more weeks, but he would recommend getting more Tongan-speaking professionals from New Zealand to support their work.

“This is going to be around for some time and the mental work is critical.

“We need to also work with local health providers and build their capability, because they will be doing the work long after we’re gone.”