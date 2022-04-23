The beginning of the end of Wellington's Shelly Bay saga

An occupation at Mahanga Bay in Wellington has morphed from being anti-mandates to an unwanted stance on the sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay.

The standoff between two iwi factions over the future of Shelly Bay is over, after a 16-month occupation and almost a decade of instability.

Starting with a karakia early on Saturday morning, and the burying of a mouri stone, the previously clashing Taranaki Whānui uri (tribal members) came together to mark the beginning of the end of the dispute over the Wellington site.

Groups on both sides acknowledged they had lost their way. The fight over Shelly Bay had diverted attention away from the 100-year vision of the iwi, which was about holding the whenua for future generations.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Exact next steps, in terms of the occupation and development of Shelly Bay, are yet to be determined. But Mau Whenua is shifting its focus away from the occupation, and both groups promise to work together.

Saturday morning’s events – including the laying of te raukura (white feathers) by children – symbolically marked the healing and unification process for the iwi.

The ceremony known as Te Whakatō Mouri was attended by iwi leaders of Te Atiawa Taranaki Whānui, the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, Mau Whenua and uri (tribal members).

READ MORE:

* Shelly Bay Taikuru and iwi leaders serve occupiers with eviction notice

* Shelly Bay: Clashing iwi groups agree to talks after 15-month standoff

* Wellington's Shelly Bay dispute may be reignited after Port Nicholson trust vote



Ross Giblin/Stuff A ceremony at Shelly Bay to end the occupation of the site. Stafford Tawhai buries a mouri stone in the whenua to mark healing and unification.

It was also an opportunity for Mau Whenua to signal its change of strategy, away from the occupation of the site.

However, exact next steps and timelines, in terms of the occupation and development of the land, were yet to be determined. Covid-19 restrictions mean a maximum of 25 people are still occupying the site at any time.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Charlie Rudd Jnr, left, and Wayne Makarini watch the leaders’ speeches, during the dawn ceremony at Shelly Bay.

The $500 million development planned on the Wellington site, featuring 350 new homes, has been bogged down in legal challenges and disputes since its conception.

It's been occupied by Mau Whenua for 16 months. The group claims Port Nicholson Bock Settlement Trust (PNBST, a commercial entity of Taranaki Whānui) went against the will of its own people when it sold its land for development and that the deal was done in secret.

But PNBST says 51 per cent of members voted for the sale of the land. Those backing the sale and development say PNBST should have never spent $15m of its treaty settlement money on the land in the first place, as they believe it came with a series of issues and had little – if any – cultural significance.

The two groups remained in a stalemate until February, when kōrero began between the leaders of Mau Whenua, and newly elected PNBST chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mau Whenua spokeswoman Shamia Makarini says this is a reset, and an opportunity to work through solutions together.

Mau Whenua spokesperson Shamia Makarini and Puketapu-Dentice agreed once talks began – “over 1000 cups of tea” – it was easy to move forward. Both sides recognised they wanted the same thing, and they needed to work together to find the solution.

“We’re no longer adversaries. We stand on the same side and we seek to push forward together,” Puketapu-Dentice said during the morning’s ceremony.

“I acknowledge the different views of the past and present, but I am confident that we are united in our vision for the future....

“As we progress this waka forward, we’re not going to get everything right. But this provides an opportunity for learning and growing as we move forward.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Saturday morning’s ceremony was filled with speeches, waiata and ceremonies about healing and unity.

Makarini said Saturday’s events showed unification and hope that had not been there for a number of years.

“This is a representation of a move to a positive future focus and intergenerational opportunities for our people.”

While Shelly Bay was a small piece of land, Mau Whenua believed the land was symbolic of wider injustices, including the loss of the 209,000 acres once held by Te Ātiawa throughout Wellington and the Hutt.

The previously divided groups would now come together to fight the wider whawhai (battle) by holding the crown to account for injustices to mana whenua, Makarini said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The occupation of Shelly Bay has lasted about 16 months. Now the two groups are ready to change the focus, and move forward together.

While Mau Whenua maintained its opposition to the sale of the land by former trustees – and had no plans to withdraw its claim in the Māori Land Court – the group’s leaders also acknowledged efforts by PNBST to unify and move forward.

“All our whenua is precious and our right to choose what to do with it is important.”

As part of the Kōrero, PNBST agreed rangatiratanga and the holding of the whenua was a central kaupapa, which would be written into the trust’s strategic plan. And trust leaders took responsibility for the breakdown in relationships regarding Shelly Bay.

“We acknowledge the raruraru (troubles) and different views over Shelly Bay, which provides a basis for learning and growing as we move forward together,” Puketapu-Dentice said.

PNBST trustees were committed to more meaningful and regular engagement with uri as part of their leadership role.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff The long stand-off at Shelly Bay reached a potential turning point in March, after clashing iwi groups agreed to meet for a korero.

Liz Mellish, of Te Ātiawa, used her speech to speak of the iwi history, the injustices , and the fight for redress.

Like others, she emphasised the need for unity and forgiveness.

“There has been 10 years of despair; 10 years of bitter, nasty stuff between ourselves, which is really disappointing.

“Today is the beginning of hope.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mau Whenua leader Dr Catherine Love, centre, says the group isn’t giving up its fight for the whenua, but she is excited about the shared kaupapa and next steps.

In a statement, Mau Whenua leader Dr Catherine Love said the placing of the mouri stone was the foundation on which to build a positive future, with the shared kaupapa of rangatiratanga through holding land for future generations.

“We are not giving up our fight for the whenua here, however we are excited by the steps that the trust has taken to uphold our kaupapa moving forward.”