Emergency services responding to serious crash in Invercargill

Queens Dr, in Invercargill, is expected to be closed for some time to allow emergency services to attend a serious crash.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Queens Dr in Invercargill.

Police were notified about 4pm.

A statement released by police says initial indications are there are serious injuries.

The road will be closed for some time to allow emergency services to attend.

The crash appeared to have occurred outside on main entrance to Queens Park off Queens Dr and the road was blocked from St Andrew St at the south end.

Motorists should expect delays or consider taking an alternative route.

About 10 police cars were at the scene.

Two fire crews, eight firefighters, are also at the scene and working with ambulance and police staff.