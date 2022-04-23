'A sad day for the community': At least one young man killed in Invercargill crash

At least one young man was killed in Friday's two car crash in central Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a heavy motor vehicle and a motor vehicle, on Queens Dr just before 4pm.

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey earlier said “multiple people” had died at the scene.

It’s understood at least one of the victims was a teenage boy who lived in Bluff.

READ MORE:

* Six serious injuries, two separate incidents in Southland

* Two people in critical condition after Invercargill crash

* Two people seriously injured after car crashes into Invercargill paddock



On social media the teen’s brother posted a photo of them with the words “fly high little bro I love you so much”.

The teen’s mother replied “rest in love my baby boy”.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Bluff Community Board chairperson Raymond Fife said the crash was “tragic”. He knew the families involved well and was distantly related to one of the victims.

“Our thoughts go out to the families... They had their whole lives ahead of them and it's abruptly ended.

Stuff Emergency Services at the scene of Friday’s crash on Queens Drive, Invercargill.

“It’s a tragedy and the community are all rallying around them to give them as support as we can… It’s a sad day for the Bluff community.”

Queens Drive remains closed between St Andrews Drive and Newcastle St on Saturday morning as police continue their investigation.

At the Newcastle St side, a bunch of flowers lays in front of a “road closed” sign.

A note attached to the bouquet says: “… forever grateful to be able to know you all.”

Parts of Queens Park are sporting police tape to block access to the road.

On a nearby side street, a young man sat in his car, head in his hands, sobbing.

Stuff Emergency Services attending a serious crash on Queens Drive, Invercargill around 4pm on Friday.

Southland fire brigade’s district manager Julian Tohiariki said attending fatal crashes like the one on Friday evening had an impact on his staff.

There were support systems in place and there was expected to be a debrief on Saturday. His staff also attended a homicide in Invercargill overnight.

"Fire and Emergency New Zealand have really good support systems available for staff, alongside operational debriefs and welfare checks.

“It may not be today or tomorrow or the next day, it could be weeks down the track after the tragedy that it hits them.”

He was unaware if any of his staff knew the victims and their families.

A St John spokesperson said it had treated one person at the scene for minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Police Investigators at the scene of Friday’s fatal crash on Queens Drive, Invercargill, involving two vehicles.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

Witnesses noted about 10 police cars were at the scene shortly after the crash.

Two fire crews and eight firefighters also attended the scene and worked with ambulance and police staff.

Queens Dr resident Nathan Tane said “it was a horrible noise ... it sounded really bad, you knew it was a bad crash. There was no screeching of tyres, it happened that quickly”.

Tane rushed to the scene and helped divert traffic with another person as emergency services were at the scene.

It is a “very slippery” road when wet.

Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt said he was absolutely devastated to hear there had been multiple fatalities and the crash was going to affect families throughout New Zealand.

"The families will be suffering a terrible loss tonight. My thoughts and prayers go out to them."

Robyn Edie/Stuff Multiple people were killed on Friday in the two-car crash.

Nearby resident Anna Gubb said she heard the noise of the crash and thought it sounded like a gas tank exploding.

Gubb said the section between St Andrew St and King St on Queens Dr could be slippery when wet.

“I think it needs gritting.”

It was the second crash in that area in the past six weeks, she said.

Another resident said he heard a loud crunching noise at the time of the crash.

A Metservice spokesperson it was overcast conditions and quite a grey afternoon with showers.

Since 11pm Thursday night until 4pm on Friday there had been 18.6mm of rain in the city.