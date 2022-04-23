'A sad day for the community': Four young men died in Invercargill crash

Nathan Tane says it's the sound of the fatal crash in Invercargill that's stuck with him after multiple people died just metres away from his home on Friday afternoon.

Four young men were killed in Friday's two car crash in central Invercargill.

Police are giving a press conference in relation to the crash, which involved a Ford Ranger and a truck carrying concrete, on Queens Dr just before 4pm on Friday.

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey earlier said “multiple people” had died at the scene.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman has now clarified four people died, including three boys from Bluff aged 16. Another was 17.

The truck driver was hospitalised with minor injuries.

Police were helping the families with the grieving process, and police staff were “shook up”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Flowers left at the scene.

There had been “a lot of speculation” about how the crash occurred, and police were asking witnesses to come forward, Inspector Bowman said.

“It was a horrific scene...It’s a tragedy for any family to have to go through this.”

Bowman thanked the members of the public who rushed to help after the crash, but told them to “look after yourself”.

The formal identification process was ongoing and police were “not able to provide any further information about those who died, other [than] to advise that three of the young men were from the Bluff area.”

Police had escorted family members onto the scene on Saturday morning and Bowman said this was to help them get a better understanding of the crash.

"It's to help with the grieving process."

Bowman would not speculate on the circumstances, but Tane said visibility had been poor in the area on Friday evening and it would have been easy to miss a white or black vehicle if they didn't have their headlights on.

Stuff Emergency Services at the scene of Friday’s crash on Queens Drive, Invercargill.

He said it looked as if the ute had been travelling south on Queens Drive and turned right into the Queens Park parking lot, in the way of the truck that was travelling north.

Bowman would not comment on whether the young driver had a licence or not.

Earlier, on social media, a brother of one of the victims posted a photo of them with the words “fly high little bro I love you so much”.

The teen’s mother replied “rest in love my baby boy”.

Bluff Community Board chairperson Raymond Fife said the crash was “tragic”. He knew the families involved well and was distantly related to one of the victims.

“Our thoughts go out to the families... They had their whole lives ahead of them and it's abruptly ended.

“It’s a tragedy and the community are all rallying around them to give them as support as we can… It’s a sad day for the Bluff community.”

Queens Drive remains closed between St Andrews Drive and Newcastle St on Saturday morning as police continued their investigation.

At the Newcastle St side, a bunch of flowers lay in front of a “road closed” sign.

A note attached to the bouquet said: “… forever grateful to be able to know you all.”

Parts of Queens Park are sporting police tape to block access to the road.

Stuff Emergency Services attending a serious crash on Queens Drive, Invercargill around 4pm on Friday.

On a nearby side street, a young man sat in his car, head in his hands, sobbing.

Walking past the scene on Saturday morning, Trevor Crofts said he thought the crash was devastating.

Nathan Tane, who lives nearby, recalled hearing a "horrific smack" and said he just knew something serious had happened.

"It's actually the thing that's stayed with me the most, the sound of it," he said on Saturday morning.

He jumped into action directing traffic, but the incident had shaken him and his partner up.

"We both had to sit down and have a cup of tea and a smoke when the road was sorted."

Tane has been living on the busy road since 2014 and is no stranger to accidents.

The power box in front of his house had just been moved onto his section because it had been hit so many times, he said.

But this crash was unlike anything he had seen and there was a sombre mood in the neighbourhood on Saturday morning, Tane said.

Southland fire brigade’s district manager Julian Tohiariki said attending fatal crashes like the one on Friday evening had an impact on his staff.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Police Investigators at the scene of Friday’s fatal crash on Queens Drive, Invercargill, involving two vehicles.

There were support systems in place and there was expected to be a debrief on Saturday. His staff also attended a homicide in Invercargill overnight.

"Fire and Emergency New Zealand have really good support systems available for staff, alongside operational debriefs and welfare checks.

“It may not be today or tomorrow or the next day, it could be weeks down the track after the tragedy that it hits them.”

He was unaware if any of his staff knew the victims and their families.

A St John spokesperson said it had treated one person at the scene for minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

Witnesses noted about 10 police cars were at the scene shortly after the crash.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Multiple people were killed on Friday in the two-car crash.

Two fire crews and eight firefighters also attended the scene and worked with ambulance and police staff.

Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt said he was absolutely devastated to hear there had been multiple fatalities and the crash was going to affect families throughout New Zealand.

"The families will be suffering a terrible loss tonight. My thoughts and prayers go out to them."

Nearby resident Anna Gubb said she heard the noise of the crash and thought it sounded like a gas tank exploding.

Gubb said the section between St Andrew St and King St on Queens Dr could be slippery when wet.

“I think it needs gritting.”

It was the second crash in that area in the past six weeks, she said.

Another resident said he heard a loud crunching noise at the time of the crash.

A Metservice spokesperson it was overcast conditions and quite a grey afternoon with showers.

Since 11pm Thursday night until 4pm on Friday there had been 18.6mm of rain in the city.

Clarification: The teenagers’ vehicle collided with a truck carrying concrete, not a concrete truck. Story amended April 23, 1.52pm.