Mum escapes addiction and violence thanks to foster family taking both her and baby

A foster family willing to take in both mum and baby have helped turn an Auckland mother’s life around. (File photo)

Her newborn was about to be taken into state care. But thanks to a fledgling programme where mums and babies are fostered together, an Auckland mum has turned her life around. Josephine Franks reports.

After four days of bonding with her baby in hospital, Hayley started to detach.

She knew the uplift was coming - that when she left hospital, her baby wouldn’t be coming with her.

She roamed the corridors of Auckland Hospital, unable to see the point of staying beside her newborn: “Why am I spending all this time with this baby, already fully in love with her, when they're just gonna take her away?”

With hours to go until their goodbye, she was offered a lifeline: a new home for them both, in a part of Auckland that Hayley hadn’t even heard of. She remembers interrupting the social worker in her rush to accept: “We'll do anything, I don't care what I have to do, I just want to stay with my baby.”

Hayley and her daughter were the first mum and baby to be fostered as part of Immerse’s Incourage programme, in which mums are supported to understand attachment, trauma, and overcoming addictions, while still caring for their own babies.

Before her daughter was born, Hayley’s life was “s…”.

“I'm not gonna sugarcoat it, you know … I've been battling drug and alcohol addiction for over 20 years of my life. I've been in and out of very violent relationships, you know, I've been homeless.”

Facing the prospect of a new life, Hayley was “over the moon” - and petrified.

“I never knew a life without addiction, and so I was fearful about that. I didn't know how I was gonna do it.”

How she ended up doing it – how she still is doing it – was slowly, with a support network she’d never known before moving in with her foster family.

Hayley has been clean and sober since shortly after joining her foster parents, the Roberts* family.

“My recovery comes before anything in my life, it comes before my baby, it comes before myself. It has to, because without my recovery, I lose everything.”

Freestocks/unsplash Hayley’s daughter was hours from being taken into state care when they were offered a fresh chance. (File photo)

Hayley has built up a lot in the two years since she moved in with her foster family. She’s started university, got a part-time job, saved up for a car and got her full licence. She goes to Narcotics Anonymous meetings several times a week and even runs one.

She says without her foster family – husband, wife and two teenage daughters – none of that would have been possible.

Besides helping her achieve those life milestones, the Roberts showed her what healthy relationships look like.

“From what I've observed there's different ways to resolve conflict, you know, that doesn't involve screaming and violence, because that's not normal, apparently.”

Violence was the backdrop to Hayley’s life, from her childhood home to her adult relationships. Four of her children were brought up in a life around drugs, alcohol and abuse, and she says she carries a lot of guilt and shame about that.

She’s proud her daughter is growing up with a different life.

Hayley knew how to do the practical parts of parenting, but being in a foster family meant she was supported to rebuild the bond that had started to fracture in the first days in hospital.

She lights up when she talks about her daughter, the “cutest, sassiest” little girl.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Frances Russell of the Foster Parents Collective hopes that submissions to the Government will bring some change to NZ's foster care policies.

Immerse founder Ursula Elisara said the thinking behind the programme is that mothers are biologically programmed to attach to their babies, but they need a space to build a trusting relationship.

“It was kind of like, how do we wrap Hayley and her daughter pretty much in cotton wool and be like, let biology take over.”

The proof in the pudding, she says: “How much she loves her baby and how in love with her the baby is.”

Other programmes require mums to be clean before they start, whereas Incourage takes them where they are and supports them to get to that point.

“There was a grieving process that I had to go through, you know, not just the relationships but also the drugs and the alcohol,” Hayley says.

“They were the ones that I'd learned to depend on because they were there for me whenever.”

Hayley’s recovery journey was a huge learning curve: learning to understand her wants and her needs, learning to process emotion, learning to ask for help, “learning that I have a voice and that my voice matters”.

“I'm just proud of the person that I've become, and the mum that I've become.”

*Hayley’s full name, the name of her daughter and the name of her foster family have not been used in order to protect their identities.