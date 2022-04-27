Partner's quick thinking and first aid saved stabbing victim's life

A man who was stabbed in Invercargill was saved by the quick thinking of his partner who witnessed the assault and provided first aid to him.

Police were called to Don St in Invercargill in the early hours of Saturday after reports two men had been stabbed. Chad Parekura, 25, died at the scene, and Austin-Jazz McGregor, 22, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Family friend Ashleigh Heads opened up a Givealittle page for McGregor on Tuesday that says McGregor was fortunate enough to survive the surgery after having to have his organs removed.

READ MORE:

* Friend says victim witnessed fight and stepped in to help

* Murder accused appears in court in Invercargill

* Police name man who was stabbed in Invercargill



According to the page, the assault has been a traumatic event that has impacted his life and will “change it forever” ... “but also his partner Tori who witnessed the assault and saved Austin’s life by her quick thinking, providing first aid to him after the assault”.

“They are both feeling lost, and they are so grateful for everybody's support.”

McGregor had problems after the surgery but that his family and friends are hoping now he was on the road to recovery.

“Austin-Jazz and Tori need support as they’re both unable to work right now and there are two children to take care of also.”

The money will go towards cost of bills, food, petrol, child-related expenses and medical expenses.

McGregor and his partner run a crystal store in Invercargill.

His mum posted on the store’s social media page that due to the family emergency, the shop would re-open its doors from Wednesday morning, with “new faces” helping out.

A fundraising page has also been opened to raise funds for Parekura’s family.

A 26-year-old man accused of murdering Parekura and attempting to murder McGregor, both on April 23, appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday, but did not enter a plea.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court in Invercargill on May 17.