No-show from Russian Embassy on anti-war petition

A petition of nearly 10,000 signatures was left inside the letterbox at the Russian Embassy by a group of around 20 people, including Colleen McColl (Pictured).

A petition calling for Moscow to respect international law, protect civilians and stop its aggression in Ukraine had to be posted in the letterbox of the Russian Embassy in Wellington when no officials fronted up to receive it.

A group of about 20, including members of Amnesty International tried to hand over the 9622-signature petition on Wednesday afternoon.

But after no embassy staff were there to accept it, they put the petition inside the embassy’s letterbox with a bunch of sunflowers, which are a symbol of Ukraine.

They also sang songs including the Ukrainian national anthem, and chanted slogans including “kids want peace so stop the war”.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The petition was left at the Russian Embassy in Wellington by Amnesty International’s Lisa Woods.

This comes more than two months after Russia invaded Ukraine. On Wednesday its forces continued its operation to seize eastern and southern part of the country, with missiles and warplanes attacking Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities to slow down supplies from heading to the front lines.

Meanwhile, Poland and Bulgaria said Moscow halted its natural gas supply, and explosions in the pro-Russia region of Transnistria in Moldova on Tuesday knocked a pair of broadcast antennas out of service, sparking fears of Russian intervention in another European country.

Protester Natalia Beliaeva was originally from the western Russian city of Kursk, located just 110km from the border with Ukraine. She had lived in New Zealand for more than 10 years and said the war was ruining lives in both Ukraine and Russia.

“You don’t know how many people in Russia have relatives in Ukraine. Part of my family is in Ukraine and this is true for a lot of people in Russia,” she said. “There are so many connections that are now broken, not to speak the economies destroyed.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The petition calls on Russia to respect international law, protect civilians and stop its aggression in Ukraine.

Kit Withers has been joining weekly protests in front of the embassy for the past six weeks. He said it was an easy thing to do.

“It’s a way of showing that I really hate what Russia is doing – going into a sovereign nation and just destroying it. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is acting like a spoiled child who can’t get his way,” he said.

Amnesty International Campaigns Director Lisa Woods said the petition was a part of worldwide action, but it was disappointing that no Russian officials were available to receive it.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Around 20 people gathered in front of the Russian Embassy on Wednesday afternoon to present the petition from Amnesty International, calling for Moscow to stop its aggression in Ukraine.

“It is a huge showing of condemnation for the actions of Russian authorities and it is joining the global effort of millions who are standing together to add condemnation.

“We’re going to keep the pressure on until we see the people who have committed violations held to account and the human rights violations that are occurring stop.”

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy declined to comment on the petition, saying they had yet to read it.