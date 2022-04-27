Bluff community rallies around families of killed teens

Bluff teenagers Indaka Rouse and Kyra Kennedy, and Invercargill teenager Omaruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru, (all pictured), were killed alongside Bluff teenager Konnor Steele in a car crash in Invercargill on April 22.

The Bluff community is throwing its support around three families who lost their teenage sons in a fatal crash in Invercargill on Friday.

Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife said residents had been rallying around the family with Te Rau Aroha Marae cooking for them, family and friends surrounding them, and other people of Bluff pitching in to deliver meals and do what they could to help the family through this difficult time.

He thanked those who had helped the families and said the community was “coping at the moment”.

Konnor Steele, 16; Indaka Rouse, 16; Kyah Kennedy, 16, all from Bluff; and Omaruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill died following a collision between the Ford Ranger they were travelling in and a truck near Queens Park in Invercargill at 4pm on Friday.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife speaks about the tragic crash that killed four teenagers in Invercargill.

Their families have begun preparing for the boys’ funerals.

Kennedy is at the Te Rau Aroha Marae for his tangihanga, with a service to celebrate his life scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The family in a notice says “our hearts are broken. Our big, beautiful blue-eyed boy has grown his wings far too soon”.

A Givealittle page set up by the Port Softball Club to support Kennedy’s family had raised $6525 by Wednesday morning and said the club and the Bluff community were struggling with the loss.

Givealittle Kyah Kennedy was member of the Port Softball Club whose members have set up a Givealittle page to support his family.

A service for Tawhai, who was also known as Maru, will be held at Ngā Hau E Whā in Invercargill on Thursday.

He has been described as a Taonga to his friends and whānau whose life was short but impactful.

A Givealittle page set up to help Tawhai's family with his tangihanga had raised $8052 by Wednesday morning.

“Maru an [sic] 17-year-old young beautiful, talented, caring and cheeky man has been stolen and hearts are suffering,” the page says.

Givealittle Omaruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai was known to family and friends as Maru and has been described as a “talented, caring and cheeky man”.

A service will be held at the Bluff Rugby Club on Thursday for Steele.

A Givealittle page has also been set up to support the family of Indaka Rouse for whom a service will be held at the Te Rau Aroha Marae on Saturday.

The page had raised $11,645 by Wednesday with donors sending their love and condolences from New Zealand and abroad.

The money will allow Rouse’s mum to take some time off to be with his brothers and sisters and grieve, the page says.

Police are still looking for witnesses to the crash and said an investigation into how the crash occurred could take months to complete.

A police spokesperson said investigators would be considering the state of the road at the time of the crash - commonplace for any serious crash investigation.

This comes as residents told Stuff during the weekend that Queens Dr had recently been sealed, making it quite slippery in wet weather.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220422/7161.