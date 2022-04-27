Molotov cocktail thrown at Porirua home, starting fire

A molotov cocktail was thrown at a property in Mungavin Ave, Cannons Creek, on Tuesday night.

The side of a home in Porirua has been charred after a molotov cocktail was thrown at the house, causing a small fire.

Police were called to Mungavin Ave in Cannons Creek shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, after reports of a suspicious person. On arrival police found there had been an attempted arson, a spokeswoman said.

The incident was believed to be family harm-related and no one was injured, she said.

Gavin Singh, the manager of nearby shop Bedford Street Superette, said he saw police and fire engines swarm the street, which they closed off, as he was closing the store.

An arrest for disorder was initially made at the scene, however, the person was released without charge.

“No one has been charged in relation to this incident and inquiries are ongoing,” the police spokeswoman said.

Residents at the property declined to comment about the incident on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency central shift manager Karen McDonald said two crews attended the incident, which affected part of the house, but the fire was out on arrival.

A molotov cocktail is a homemade bomb made using a glass bottle and a flammable substance.