'There were signs': Dad says warning flags missed before son's suspected suicide

Geoffrey Booth told a coroner’s inquest into the death of his son, Liam Booth, that he believed warning signs were missed when his son was treated by mental health services. (File photo)

On September 14, 2017, Geoffrey Booth received a call from a specialist doctor at Christchurch Hospital.

Booth’s 21-year-old son, Liam, had been brought into the emergency department by police less than two hours earlier after he threatened to take his own life.

On Wednesday, Booth told the Coroner’s court the doctor told him Liam was not going to be admitted to hospital as he wasn’t a risk to himself. Booth disagreed and asked that Liam be kept there another hour to give Booth time to arrive and take him home.

He was told Liam had already been put in a taxi and sent on his way. “I was absolutely furious,” Booth said.

Booth was testifying during a coroner’s inquest into Liam’s death before Coroner Bruce Hesketh in Christchurch. Liam died by suspected suicide on October 2, 2017.

While Booth testified, a framed picture of Liam sat to his right on the witness bench.

Liam had had interaction with mental health services in the months leading up to his death, but Booth believed opportunities were missed to help his son. “There was a breadcrumb [trail] all the way through this. If someone was able to have a look holistically, there were signs and the signs just weren’t reacted on.”

Booth called 111 on September 14, 2017, after speaking to Liam on the phone and Liam threatened to take his own life.

Constable Kevin Kerkhofs was one of the officers who responded to the call. He told the coroner threatened suicides was a regular occurrence for police – he estimated he responded to at least 50 such calls every year. Another police officer, Constable Nathan Buck, agreed that he dealt with threatened suicides “multiple times during a shift”.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The framed photo of Liam Booth that was visible in court on Wednesday during the first day of the inquest.

Kerkhofs managed to find Liam at Halswell Quarry, and Buck and another officer took him to Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department to be assessed.

Booth said an officer called and told him Liam had arrived safely at hospital, but not go there as a doctor would call him after Liam had been assessed. “That is what I duly did.”

When Booth received a call from a doctor about 90 minutes later, Liam had already been discharged.

Booth said he would’ve expected that doctors would have involved him more in their decision given that he knew Liam the best.

A lawyer appearing for the doctor, who cannot be named, said the doctor explained to Booth that admitting Liam for compulsory treatment under the Mental Health Act might increase his feeling of helplessness and discourage him from seeking help in future. The doctor had discussed this view with their supervisor, who agreed with this assessment.

Alden Williams/Stuff Liam Booth was taken to the emergency department at Christchurch Hospital in September 2017 after he threatened to take his own life. Clinicians decided not to admit him to hospital and he was discharged a few hours later. (File photo)

The doctor said Liam was agreeable to a suggestion that he be sent home and that the Crisis Resolution team would follow up with him in the morning.

Booth agreed the doctor told him that, but said Liam “wasn’t in the right headspace to make his own health decisions that night”.

Booth said he called Liam immediately after learning he had been discharged, but could not reach him. He said he drove around looking for Liam, but could not find him. “I didn’t get any sleep that night.”

Booth said the doctor who assessed Liam said he was “low to no risk”, but Booth disagreed. “Liam was very good at saying whatever he needed to get out of a situation he did not want to be in. And that is what he did that night.”

The court heard Liam’s case was discussed at a multidisciplinary meeting the following day and a decision was made that Liam be offered a psychiatrist review.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Geoff Booth says doctors should have involved him in their decision to release his son.

Less than three weeks after the Halswell Quarry incident, Liam was found dead in a park near his home.

Booth said he last saw Liam alive on October 1, the day before his death. Liam told his father he had been discharged from Hillmorton Hospital as an outpatient. “He said to me: ‘I am not right, I am not right in the head. And they let me go’,” Booth said.

They spoke about Liam’s intention to attend a drug and alcohol counselling session, and Liam said he was going to get ham from a shop to make himself a sandwich for work the next day. He said Liam’s intention to go to work the following day gave him “confidence he was still functioning”.

That was the last time Booth saw his son alive.

The court heard Liam had been diagnosed with adjustment disorder and oppositional defiant disorder in the years leading up to his death. During cross-examination Booth agreed Liam “had a short distance to travel from trigger to reaction” – a stressor could result in a quick and dramatic change of mood for him.

The inquest continues.