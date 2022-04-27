Multiple complaints made after cop says 'police only shoot black people'

Multiple complaints were made to police after an officer made inappropriate comments about race during a training course. (File photo).

A police officer has apologised and gone through an employment process after he made inappropriate comments about police shooting people of colour and joked about kneeling on a person’s neck.

A summary of the investigation into the matter, released last week by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), revealed police investigated an officer in the Central district after multiple complaints were received about comments he made during a Land Search and Rescue training course.

The investigation was overseen by the IPCA, after it was notified of the complaints in October 2020.

READ MORE:

* Sexist cop touched female colleagues, made derogatory comments, investigation finds

* Cop resigns while being investigated for 'inappropriate behaviour'

* Top cop returns as 'our man in Hong Kong' after lewd comment



“The complainants say the officer inappropriately said police only shoot black people,” the summary said.

It was also found the officer joked about kneeling on a missing person’s neck, which the course participants understood was alluding to the death of George Floyd, who was murdered in May 2020 by Derek Chauvin, a police officer at the time.

Do you know more? Email sophie.cornish@stuff.co.nz

Police’s investigation found all the allegations were upheld and the IPCA agreed with the findings.

“The officer apologised to the complainants and acknowledged his comments were offensive. Police dealt with the officer’s conduct through an employment process,” the summary said.

Police have been approached for comment about the investigation.