Uncle of teen who died in Invercargill crash says his passing has caused 'immense sorrow'

The uncle of a teen killed in a crash alongside three of his mates has said there is immense sorrow at his passing because he was their future.

Konnor Steele, 16, Indaka Rouse, 16, Kyah Kennedy, 16, all from Bluff; and Omaruhuatau “Maru” Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill, died when the ute they were in collided with a truck on April 22.

Speaking to TVNZ, Tawhai’s uncle described him as a vibrant kid, and had been since birth.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The four teenagers were killed in a fatal crash in Invercargill on April 22. From top left, Indaka Rouse, top right Omaruhuatau Tawhai, bottom left Kyah Kennedy and bottom right Konnor Steele.

“Maru shared a lot of compassion in Māoridom, and we were very grateful for [him] to be brought up within that realm of his taha Māori.”

He told TVNZ that Tawhai’s passion was rugby first and foremost. He was also very vigilant in terms of family care, hapu and iwi.

“In the community of Invercargill, we’ve felt it deeply that people hurt immensely, and we’ve felt that because we’ve come from the North Island,” Tawhai’s uncle told TVNZ.

“In his own tribe is an immense sorrow at Maru’s passing, one because Maru is so young and the others because Maru was our future, and he displayed that in his upbringing, he displayed that every day in his walking life ... [he’ll be] deeply missed and deeply mourned today, and forever remembered.”

Funerals for the boys started on Thursday with services for Tawhai at the Nga Hau E Wha marae in Invercargill, and for Steele at the Bluff Rugby Club.

They were the best of mates who tragically died together in a car accident on a grey rainy afternoon in Invercargill.

Queens Dr is a straight piece of road in the city and a main route as people travel north and south, and in the late afternoon traffic was starting to get busy as people headed home from work and out of town for the Anzac Day weekend.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hundreds turned out for the funeral of Omaruhuatau “Maru” Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill, on Thursday.

The Māori Wardens were helping to control traffic around the marae as people attended Tawhai's funeral.

Dozens of family and friends turned out at the Nga Hau E Wha marae in Invercargill to celebrate the life of the 17-year-old on Thursday morning.

Police blocked the road off to traffic outside the marae, where a tangi had been held for the teen during the week.

1 NEWS Family and friends were emotional as they said their final goodbye to the 17-year-old.

Many hugged and consoled each other and a haka was performed as Tawhai's body was moved from the marae to a van and driven across town to Eastern Cemetery.

Dozens of cars followed, forming a long funeral procession, and another haka was performed as bagpipes were played ahead of Tawhai's graveside service.

White balloons stood out in the crowd of mourners, mostly dressed in black, on an overcast day.

robyn edie/Stuff Hundreds of people have turned out to farewell Konnor Steele, 16, in Bluff on Thursday.

Mourners began arriving at the Bluff Rugby Club an hour before Steele's funeral was due to begin. Several hundred people are in attendance, with many standing outside.

He was known to be athletic and loved the sea.

After the service, a haka was performed outside the club before Steele was taken to the Green Point Cemetery.

The boys had all left school and were just starting out in life. Social media posts show boys laughing with friends, enjoying outdoor activities and a lot of music and dancing.

They all attended Southland Boys’ High School in Invercargill, and former classmates performed a haka as Kennedy was taken to Te Rau Aroha Marae earlier in the week.

Three of the boys grew up in Bluff, a port town with deep-rooted Māori ancestry and its leaders and community has rallied to support the families since the accident.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife speaks about the tragic crash that killed four teenagers in Invercargill.

Steele was a keen outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting and went to Bluff Community School before attending high school in Invercargill.

As a youngster, Steele took part in the Nga Putangitangi 2012 Southland Kapa Haka competition, as part of a group from Bluff Community School.

In 2014, Steele donned a Bluff Rugby Club jersey, coloured red and white, to head along to the club’s 125th celebration game.

When the America’s Cup trophy came to visit Bluff in 2017, Steele got to stand right next to it when the Te Ara O Kiwa Sea Scouts visited it at a public viewing.

Kyah Kennedy was an avid TikToker, posting regular videos singing to songs and showing his love for his mates.

A pinned post on TikTok shows his pride for his Māori ancestry.

He was a player for the Port Softball Club in Bluff.

A Givealittle page set up for Rouse’s mother to ease some financial strain describes him as a much-loved son, brother, friend and family member to all who loved him.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Area Commander Inspector Michael Bowman speaks about the fatal crash in Invercargill that claimed the lives of four young men.

Omaruhuatau Tawhai, was known as “Maru” to close friends and family. Like his friends, Tahwai enjoyed sports, with his profile photo showing him with a couple of mates, muddy from a game of rugby.

His older brother posted about Maru on his social media saying “stay hati ma little brother”.

Tributes have flowed all week since the accident, with many of the sporting organisations the boys belonged to acknowledge how important they were.

The Invercargill Dodgers Softball Club in a tribute to says: ”It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the sudden passing of a member of our Dodgers extended family. Omaruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai (Maru). Our sincere condolences also go out to the whānau of Kyah Kennedy, Konnor Steele and Indaka Rouse who were also taken way too soon.”

The Port Softball Club, says "We are devastated. Kyah you were one of a kind. A kind, respectful, young man who had the meanest skill set. You have been a part of our club for so long, and we are just over-struck with sadness that you're now flying high with the angels. To the other 3 boys and their whānau - you guys have left a massive hole in the hearts of us all. Much love to all of you”.

Police investigators are still looking for witnesses to the crash and say an investigation into how the crash occurred could take months to complete. Part of the investigation would consider the state of the road at the time of the crash – commonplace for any serious crash investigation.

The Invercargill City Council on Wednesday acknowledged it would be assessing the road surface on Queens Dr and helping police with the investigation as it would if any accident had happened on the roads.

A portion of the drive from Herbert St to Gala St, had been resurfaced early last month.

Residents had told Stuff that they believed the resurfacing had made the road quite slippery in wet weather.