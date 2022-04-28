Watch: Dusty and covered in bird feathers, Sir Ed Hillary's Antarctica flag is recovered after decade in ruined cathedral

The New Zealand flag that Sir Edmund Hillary took to Antarctica in 1958 has been retrieved from Christ Church Cathedral.

It hung defiantly for over a decade, fading and speckled with bird feathers and lime dust but still identifiable as a symbol of courage.

After years of being hidden away in the dank, musty air of the wreckage of Christchurch’s once-proud cathedral, a large New Zealand flag that Sir Edmund Hillary took to Antarctica was finally removed on Thursday, to the joy of conservators.

The flag, measuring 2.5 metres by seven metres, has been at the cathedral for almost 65 years, in recent times hanging forlornly above chunks of broken mortar and pews strewn across the floor.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Speckled with bird droppings and dust, Hillary’s flag hung in Christ Church Cathedral for almost 65 years.

But the flag has a glittering past.

The flag holds great historical significance, having been presented to the cathedral by Hillary and dedicated by Bishop Alwyn Warren after Hillary’s “dash to the pole” in January 1958.

It was last flown victoriously after Hillary and his party became only the third expedition to reach the South Pole, after Roald Amundsen in 1911 and Robert Falcon Scott in 1912 – but the first to do so in motor vehicles, modified Ferguson tractors.

Hillary was only supposed to drop off supplies 800 kilometres from the pole for a British-led expedition, but he defied orders and went to the pole himself.

Supplied Hillary’s flag was hung in Christ Church Cathedral for almost 65 years before finally being removed – covered in bird feathers – on Thursday.

Later he would describe it as the action of “a somewhat bloody-minded youngish man”.

The flag was taken to Scott Base in McMurdo Sound by HMNZS Endeavour, and flew there before being presented to the cathedral where it has hung ever since.

On Thursday, six floors up a jigsaw of scaffolding, Jenny May began the task of carefully extracting the flag.

Sir Edmund Hillary on a Ferguson tractor in December 1957 on his way to the South Pole.

In a white suit and dusk mask, May, heritage consultant to Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd, was tasked with wrapping the material in plastic before rolling it into a tube.

The flag was then lowered by crane and taken off site to be inspected, cleaned, repaired and stored for safekeeping until it can once again take its place in a restored cathedral.

The extraction marks an important point in reinstating the cathedral, with more artefacts set be taken out from the building in coming months.

Until now, more than a decade after the quakes, retrieving the flag had not been possible due to its positioning and the cathedral’s instability.

Keith Paterson, Christ Church Cathedral reinstatement project director, said retrieving the historic flag was a top priority, and that he was “delighted”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Hillary’s historic flag has now been retrieved from the Christ Church Cathedral.

But doing so was no small feat, after the north transept had to be deconstructed to provide safe access.

Paterson confirmed the flag would be rehung in the repaired cathedral, which is expected to reopen in mid-2027.

Antarctic Heritage Trust executive director Nigel Watson said it was very special for the flag to be retrieved.

He described it as an important part of Christchurch’s connection with Antarctica and Hillary’s legacy.

Unknown/Stuff Hillary approves of the Antarctic suit, specifically made in Dunedin to his specifications for New Zealand's party in the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

“We are delighted it’s being conserved so that future generations can connect with this significant part of New Zealand’s history in Antarctica,” he said.

The Christ Church Cathedral has hosted services and worship for Antarctic expeditions since 1901, when Robert Falcon Scott made his first expedition to the icy continent.

The church still hosts an annual service to thank those who have given their lives to science and exploration in Antarctica.

It also holds another annual service to mark the opening of the Antarctic season.

CORRECTION: A previous version of the story stated Hillary’s flag was taken to the South Pole. It was flown at Scott Base after he reached the South Pole. (Amended at 2.05pm, April 28, 2022)