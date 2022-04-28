'It's pretty raw down there': Inquiry begins after worker's death at Lyttelton Port

Emergency services were called to the port on the morning of April 25.

A national review of port operations after two worker deaths in six days has begun.

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) spokesperson confirmed investigators were at Lyttelton Port Company in Christchurch on Thursday, four days after a man in his 70’s was fatally crushed while loading the ship ETQ Aquarius at Cashin Quay.

It was the second death at a New Zealand port in six days, after Atiroa Tuaiti was killed in a fall on a container ship at the Ports of Auckland.

Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison confirmed the Lyttelton Port worker was in his 70s and was getting ready to retire. The man’s family have applied to the coroner for a non-publication order of his name.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Lyttelton Port Company employees participate in the International Workers’ Memorial Day service on Thursday, just four days after one of their colleagues was killed at work.

Harrison said the family were in shock, and needed time to come to terms with the tragedy.

On Thursday, the Christchurch port came to a standstill as more than 100 employees marked International Workers’ Memorial Day with what Harrison described as a “solemn” service.

“It’s pretty raw down there.”

All the workers knew each other, so many felt like one of their own family members had died, he said.

Those who witnessed the fatal incident were particularly traumatised.

“It’s everlasting.”

Harrison, a former Ports of Auckland stevedore for over 20 years, believed both ports wanted to contribute positively to the inquiry, but said it was unfortunate it had it taken two tragedies in six days to get significant action.

The TAIC spokesperson said while the inquiry into the port fatalities would run simultaneously, investigators were beginning in Lyttelton before moving to Auckland in a few weeks.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Rescue services at the scene of the fatality in Lyttelton on Anzac Day.

The commission does not lay blame for deaths, but aims to find ways to avoid such incidents happening again by talking to those with information about the accidents, gathering evidence, and securing relevant records and recordings.

When the inquiry is complete, the commission’s final report will address the circumstances and causes of the accidents, and identify any safety lessons. If necessary, the commission will make recommendations for changes to improve transport safety.

Harrison believed competition was leading ports to cut labour costs and increase working hours. He alleged some employees worked 70 hours a week.

He wanted national standards and procedures that would stop profits overriding safety.

Lyttelton Port Company acting chief executive Kirstie Gardener said their focus was on supporting staff and the family of the man killed.

Support was available for staff and the man’s family, and would remain in place for “as long as necessary”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Emergency services board the ETG Aquarius cargo ship just after a man was killed when he was crushed by coal.

The company was cooperating fully with police and Maritime New Zealand investigations, as well as TAIC’s inquiry, she said.

“We once again express our condolences to the whole family at this time, and our thoughts are with them.”

The port has suffered previous fatalities, including three in 2014. The company was subsequently ordered to pay $138,000 in fines.