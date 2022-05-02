Naval police officer says they have no memory of alleged assault on subordinate

A senior non-commissioned officer of the naval police is facing one charge of assault on a subordinate this week.

A senior naval police officer accused of assaulting a subordinate says they were suffering from two knocks to the head when they laid a hand on the more junior officer.

The senior non-commissioned officer of the naval police , who has been granted name suppression, allegedly put one hand around the throat of a subordinate for a few seconds.

But the officer, through defence counsel Melinda Mason, said they did not recall the incident at all. And in a taped interview played to the court during the trial, the officer said they were “disgusted” at the notion they committed such an assault.

“I’ve never done it before in my entire life, which is why I was in disbelief, I was in shock,” they said in the interview, recorded ten days after the alleged assault. “I was disgusted and mortified, really.”

READ MORE:

* Soldier accused of spying wants access to 'highly classified' evidence

* Air force sergeant blocked for promotion, must pay $3K after $91K of plane damage

* Air Force servicewoman 'severely reprimanded' for drug use and assault



The incident is alleged to have happened in February 2021, after a night of drinking on their first shore leave in 12 months aboard the HMNZS Canterbury.

The officer pleaded not guilty to one charge of common assault on May 2 at the beginning of their Court Martial trial, presided over by Chief Judge of the Court Martial Kevin Riordan.

The officer does not deny the alleged assault happened, but does not remember any of it – possibly due to two separate falls where they knocked the back of their head on wooden furniture - their defence has said.

They fell once on the dance floor in the ship’s senior rates’ mess, hitting their head on a wooden coffee table.

The second fall was in the junior rates’ mess, where they tried to get up from a beanbag and fell backwards onto a firm couch.

They didn’t know about the alleged assault until around 8am the morning after, when they tried to make a routine report to another officer, and was asked “do you remember what you did last night?”

A witness called to testify was Able Steward AFT Leautuli Talitonu, who saw the officer fall in the junior rates’ mess, and helped them up and towards a bathroom.

Outside the mess they encountered the complainant, able logistics supply specialist PKJ Maka.

He told the court martial he was surprised to see the senior officer in the junior “safe space” of the ship, and that was why he was watching Talitonu trying to get the officer to the bathroom.

NZDF Covid-19 vaccines are delivered by Royal New Zealand Navy personnel to remote atolls in Tokelau. (First published in July December)

It was there that the officer allegedly asked Maka why he was “eyeing” Talitonu and put their hand around Maka’s throat, with his back against a door.

In their testimony, neither Maka nor Talitonu expressed they felt worried about the level of force the officer was using, and Maka said he was not physically hurt by the officer, but both testified to smelling the “stench” of alcohol on the officer.

The Crown’s position is that lack of memory is not a defence for an action.

But Mason said the two knocks on the head contributed to the officer’s involuntary actions, and she intended to bring an expert neuropsychologist as a witness to testify to this.

The trial continues this week.