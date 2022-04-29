Third Invercargill teenage crash victim farewelled in Bluff

A talented teenage sportsman has been farewelled by hundreds of people who gathered at the Te Rau Aroha Marae on Friday.

Kyah Kennedy, 16, of Bluff, was one of the four teenagers who was killed in a car crash in Invercargill on April 22.

Kennedy was with Konnor Steele, 16, Indaka Rouse, 16, also of Bluff, and Omaruhuatau “Maru” Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill, who all died when the ute they were in collided with a truck on Queens Dr.

Givealittle Kyah Kennedy was known as a talented softballer.

Kennedy was known as a talented softballer, had a love of the sea, cars and his family and friends.

He had a natural talent on the softball pitch and was well regarded by the softball community in Southland, with many clubs posting personal tributes to acknowledge his death.

Kennedy was an avid TikToker, posting regular videos singing to songs and showing his love for his mates.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife speaks about the tragic crash that killed four teenagers in Invercargill.

A pinned post on TikTok shows his pride for his Māori ancestry.

Powerful hakas were performed when Kennedy was taken to the marae for his tangi earlier in the week, and again, as he was taken from the marae on Friday before being taken to the Green Point Cemetery in Bluff.

Funerals for the boys started on Thursday with services for Tawhai at the Nga Hau E Wha marae in Invercargill, and for Steele at the Bluff Rugby Club.

Police investigators are still looking for witnesses to the crash and say an investigation into how the crash occurred could take months to complete.