One charged, but police still seeking main suspect after Wellington shooting

Armed police patrol a cordon in central Wellington on Saturday morning following a shooting that left two people critically injured.

A man has been charged after three people were shot in a gang-related incident in central Wellington, but police are still seeking the main suspect who they believe pulled the trigger.

Two young men were critically injured after being shot near the intersection of Dixon and Taranaki streets about 5am on Saturday.

Both were in serious condition in ICU on Friday, Capital and Coast DHB spokeswoman Charlotte Kelly said. The third person has since been discharged.

On Friday, Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland said a 21-year-old man was due to appear in Porirua District Court on Friday afternoon in relation to the shooting.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff A police photographer at part of the scene on Dixon St after the shooting last weekend.

He is facing three charges of being a party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

“Police continue to make inquiries to identify others who may have been involved in the shooting, and further arrests are likely,” Sutherland said.

A number of people present at the time of the incident have been spoken to, but police are still seeking further information from others.

Those injured in the shooting, including one who is understood to have just turned 21, are linked to the King Cobras gang.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Armed police guarded the scene after three people were shot.

An ongoing tit-for-tat dispute between two groups of young men – the other with links to Porirua Mongrel Mob – is believed to have started over a stolen motorbike.

When the groups encountered each other in the central city last weekend, a fight broke out and escalated when a firearm was used.

About two hours after the incident, five men aged between 18 and 27 allegedly shot at a home in Tawa.

Police said the two incidents were linked.

Five people now face identical firearms charges of discharging a pistol in a manner likely to endanger the occupants of a property, as well as unlawfully having a loaded single-barrelled shotgun, and unlawfully having a .45 revolver.

If you were present, or have information which may be helpful to police, contact 105, and quote file number 220423/8189. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.