A motorcyclist who died in a crash that temporarily closed SH4 last weekend has been named.

Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on SH4 in Raetihi on Sunday, April 24.

He was 50-year-old Brett McNaught of Matamata.

The crash closed the road around 10am last Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the investigation into the crash was continuing.