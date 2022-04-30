'It’s horrific': Dog allegedly killed by man on New Plymouth street

Bruce Fuller and his French bulldog Cash, who was allegedly killed by a person on the street.

A man whose French bulldog was allegedly killed by a stranger on a New Plymouth street says the loss has torn his family apart.

Bruce Fuller was notified of six-year-old Cash’s death, by a dog ranger at the New Plymouth District Council on Friday.

The death happened on the family’s street in Spotswood but Fuller and his partner were out for a bike ride at the time.

“The ranger called us to find out where we were because the neighbour had found Cash on the side of the road, two doors down from our house.”

Fuller said his neighbour had witnessed a man “kneeling on top of Cash’s neck”.

“The neighbour told him to get off, but he refused.”

The man was reportedly in his 70s or 80s and had a dog of his own with him.

Fuller says he was told once Cash had died , the neighbour witnessed the man retrieve a plastic bag from a nearby wheelie bin and put it over Cash’s head.

“It’s f...... horrific, our family is mortified. French bulldogs are a snub-nosed dog, he can’t even bite you. If he did have a scrap or go at this other person’s dog, I don’t think the measures transpired are excusable in any way.”

The dog ranger from the council was in the process of trying to track the culprit down.

New Plymouth District Council confirmed council officers were working with the police.

Fuller said he doesn’t know how Cash got out of their house, which is fenced. The situation was“incomprehensible”.

Fuller wanted the person found and held accountable.

“Dogs rely on us to protect them, I feel like I’ve let him down now. He was my sidekick. He’s named after Johnny Cash and the fact he cost a lot of cash. He was a bloke.”

“I just feel like he has robbed me of so many good years with a good dog.”