Christopher Luxon takes aim at rising living costs and crime

National leader Christopher Luxon spoke at the party’s Canterbury Westland regional conference on Saturday.

National leader Christopher Luxon is ramping his attack on rising living costs and crime, with his party now putting out a call for stories about the public’s struggles.

Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis were in Christchurch on Saturday for the party’s Canterbury Westland regional conference.

During his speech and a subsequent press conference, Luxon said the biggest challenge now facing the public was a cost of living crisis.

“The reality is that the prices of everything is going up, people’s wages aren’t keeping up, and as a result everyone’s worse off than they were 12 months ago,” he said.

PETER MEECHAM Keith Simmonds, 93, has earned the right to enjoy his retirement, but instead he’s counting his pennies as the cost of living continues to balloon.

This month, inflation hit a 31-year high and both National and ACT have blamed Labour for overspending.

The Government has argued overseas Covid and war-related factors that are out of their control.

Luxon said he was launching a new feature on the National website to allow people to share their story of what it's like to live at the moment.

“So that we as MPs can actually represent them and their situations and make sure that we get that message through to the Government.”

STUFF/Stuff Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis spoke to media in Christchurch on Saturday.

He also reiterated his call for a review of “all $128 billion of existing [Government] spending”.

The Government needs to get tougher on crime too, Luxon said. “I’m very worried that someone will get seriously injured or even worse, killed.”

There has been a recent spike in ramraids across Auckland city. Most ramraid offenders are the under the age of 17.

Auckland’s Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores were ramraided on April 11, and one dairy has been hit four times this year.

A Christchurch liquor store and dairy were also ram-raided earlier this week.

Supplied This Christchurch liquor store was ram-raided on Wednesday.

Luxon laid out three steps when asked how to address ram-raids and youth crime.

Firstly, police needed to review their pursuit policy. “Because these young people know that they can’t be chased, and therefore they can get away and there’s no consequences.”

In late 2020, police advised officers to no longer pursue drivers who were speeding, acting suspiciously or fleeing for no apparent reason.

Secondly, Luxon called for search powers to be attached to firearm prohibition orders, “so we can actually go get the source of illegal guns".

STUFF/Stuff Christopher Luxon wants police to review their pursuit policy, set up a gang taskforce, and get search powers attached to firearm prohibition orders.

Thirdly, he said the police needs a gang taskforce, as instances of serious crime and gang numbers were rising.

Luxon said he was sure there was a correlation between rising youth violence and truancy statistics.

“Basically we’ve got parents that are sort of having kids, raising kids, that aren’t accountable for their actions, they’re not understanding personal responsibility,” he said.