'Beautiful' nana killed in West Coast crash after oncoming driver crossed centre line

A Greymouth woman described by family as “a beautiful soul” was killed in a car crash on the West Coast.

Kathy Sexton, 56, died at the scene after a driver crossed the centre line and collided with her car on State Highway 7 near Stillwater on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash at about 6.15pm on Saturday.

Sexton’s teenage grandson and his friend were passengers in the car and remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Sexton’s son Damian Hands said it was a hard time for the family.

“It's horrible that such a beautiful soul can be taken away so quickly,” he said.

“She is the most caring and loving mother, nana, sister, aunty and friend, who will do anything to help anyone. We would like to thank the community for their amazing support. She is missed by so many people and will always be in our hearts,” he said.

Sexton was well-known in the Greymouth community and worked at a local supermarket.

Police said initial findings indicated a man driving southbound crossed the centre line and collided with a car coming in the opposite direction.

He was thrown from the car and sustained serious injuries, police said. He was taken by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital and is in a critical condition.

The road was closed to allow the serious crash unit to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact police via 105 and quote event number 220501/3591.