Child who found meth at MSD motel in Hamilton 'thought it was sherbet'

Raylene Rota's son found a meth bag in their emergency housing motel unit and thought it was sherbet. But as someone recovering from "the worst addiction ever", she knew exactly what he'd uncovered.

She estimated the bag found in The Abbey Travel Lodge Motel couch contained around $900 worth of the class A drug.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raylene Rota, pictured with two of her three children and partner Tomihana Sanson outside the Abbey Motel where they had been in emergency housing. She said she is terrified a repeat of this could see a child lose their life.

“My baby had it in his hands,” she said.

Rota said she wanted to talk about the discovery as she is terrified a repeat instance will claim the life of a child.

She’s remarkably candid too about her struggle with the drug, and how the Saturday morning discovery risked her throwing almost a decade of sobriety away.

“It’s taken me back to that first month of being off [methamphetamine],” she said.

When she first saw the bag, Rota admits she started sweating.

“I could taste it on my tongue.”

Supplied The bag of methamphetamine found in emergency accommodation by Raylene Rota's 5-year-old son.

Thoughts of her three children won out in the end, and the bag and its contents were flushed down the toilet just seconds after discovery.

It’s clear speaking to Rota just how this experience has affected her, and her partner Tomihana Sanson.

She’s back on the cigarettes now too, but knows it could be a lot worse as she shares a sadly typical story. Trauma leading to drugs, addiction then crime to feed that addiction.

“It’s a s... life. You’ve got to continually watch your back,” she said.

She’s honest about her time in prison.

“I deserved to be there. It woke my ass up.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tomihana Sansan, Raylene Rota and their three children have been moved from The Abbey to a new placement.

Remarkably too, she said a woman called at their motel unit the following Tuesday morning.

She had left something behind, she claimed, something the kids “shouldn’t find”.

Rota’s first thought – “I wanted to rip her head off”.

Guided by her own past though, she took a softer line.

“After all, who am I to judge?”

She said the woman, who later said she was called Jade, walked by the unit two or three times before knocking. Eventually Rota recognised someone who, like her in the past, was likely an addict.

She believed ‘Jade’ was genuine in her apologies for what Rota has been put through.

Rota also said the Ministry of Social Development offered a genuine apology, and has agreed to move them into new accommodation.

Sanson said they had been in emergency accommodation for two-and-a-half years now, and they “know what it’s like”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raylene Rota and her whānau have since been moved from the Abbey Lodge.

But they’re both clear that this incident could have left a child dead.

“Too many bodies are going down because of it and my baby could have been one of them.”

Rota also wanted to send a message to ‘Jade’ by speaking to Stuff.

This needs to be your wake-up call, and it’s time to get clean.

She also shared the message she left Jade with.

“You have the name of a taonga girl ... rise up above this.”

The Ministry of Social Development’s acting Waikato regional commissioner Rauwai Herbert-Johnson said it had been a “really concerning incident” for Rota and her family.

“We know it’s caused them a lot of stress,” she said.

“From what you’ve told us it sounds like the package was concealed in the couch, so it’s unclear when it was put there, or by whom. This would have been why it wasn’t found during routine cleaning of the room.”

She said they were assisting Rota but were limited on the amount of information they would provide without a privacy waiver.

“We keep in regular contact with emergency housing clients and accommodation providers, and we encourage them to report any criminal activity to the police.”

Stuff also made numerous calls to the Abbey Lodge but received no response.