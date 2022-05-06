Ivermectin imported by controversial GP had 'several defects'

Dr Bernard Conlon, pictured at a rally for him in Murupara on November 13, 2021.

Ivermectin products imported into New Zealand by controversial Murupara GP Dr Bernard Conlon had “several defects that would not normally be seen in medicines approved for distribution in New Zealand”.

That’s according to the Medsafe analysis of the drugs, obtained by Stuff via an Official Information Act request.

Medsafe said the testing of the Ivermectin products, conducted by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), also found “the results are indicative of a poorly controlled and unhygienic manufacturing process”.

Conlon is battling with the medical watchdog to get the seized Ivermectin, acquired via an Indian website, back.

Ivermectin is not approved for use against Covid-19.

Medsafe – the country’s medicines safety regulator – says there is no clear evidence that it is effective to treat or prevent the virus, and it may instead cause serious harm.

However, at a hearing at the Tauranga District Court back in March, his lawyer, Outdoors & Freedom co-leader Sue Grey, told the court Conlon always intended to test the products himself before prescribing.

She said he “always intended to have everything tested whether or not it was taken by Medsafe”.

“The seizure has meant it has been impossible for him to get any testing done.”

The Medsafe analysis also found “all products contained less of the active ingredient than declared on the labels” and that the amount of active ingredient varied from tablet to tablet.

“They also showed poor dissolution, which indicated that they may not be readily absorbed by the body,” Medsafe said.

“Although some of the products met USP standards [a standard for a known quantity of a drug substance or ingredient], they were very low in their acceptable range. It is possible they may become outside the acceptable range by or before their expiry date.”

Dr Conlon’s lawyer Sue Grey said he always planned to have the Ivermectin tested ahead of any distribution.

Conlon, a long-standing Murupara general practice doctor, is currently suspended from practice, and came to wider attention after the Medical Council launched an investigation into comments he made about Covid-19 vaccinations, and his refusal to get vaccinated himself.

The council began investigating Conlon after he made comments at a Māori health expo in August, where he questioned “informed consent” for children and pregnant women around the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine.

Conlon told Stuff he ordered a volume of Ivermectin “in clear excess to the predicted need to allow for redundancy” and that he planned to have the drugs tested at a verified independent Australian laboratory “to ensure quality and safety standards were met ahead of distribution”.

He also said he would have “discarded without argument” the contaminated products.

“Medsafe expressed disdain that the other samples had closer to 90 per cent dosage levels,” he said.

“Considering I intended to provide this medication free to my patients, I am confident that my patients would recognise a 90 per cent dose for free as still being a good offer.”

He said a New Zealand propriety Ivermectin would cost approximately $450 for an average adult course.

“I had Covid 19 myself in March and felt 70 per cent better 12 hours after starting a course of Ivermectin that I had stockpiled for such an eventuality.

“A guiding principle I used whilst I practised medicine for over 30 years was to offer my patients the treatments I would choose myself.”