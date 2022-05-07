A wife's pain: How a husband's suicide led to landmark court case

A Dunedin mother has been convicted of inciting her husband’s suicide in text messages.

GRAPHIC WARNING

Joanne* was convicted of inciting her husband's suicide after she encouraged him to harm himself in text messages. However, an investigation by NADINE PORTER reveals how a government department broke the couple and helped to tip a desperate father over the edge.

Sitting on dirt in the basement in a dark corner sobbing, Joanne was broken.

Another argument was under way. It had become the mark of a once happy relationship with her husband over the past 12 months.

Fuelled by anger, he had become a shell of himself, after years of fighting Oranga Tamariki to secure the safety of the two children he shared with a former wife.

A man on the edge, he’d threatened to kill himself over and over again – expressing it openly to his family lawyer.

For Joanne, the threats had become a daily part of life. Nine months before, she had rescued her husband in the same basement after he tried to make good on his threats.

After that he changed, she said. His anger surfaced more, and she struggled to maintain their family of six, study for her accounting degree and meet his growing emotional needs.

That anger, she claimed, led to physical violence on at least seven occasions – something he had never done before.

Trying not to argue in front of the children, the couple chose to silently text, or they hid in their basement out of earshot.

On 12 occasions in four months when he threatened suicide, an exhausted and traumatised Joanne responded to him via text that he should do it, including a message on the November 15, 2019, just hours before he made another attempt on his own life. He died in hospital five days later.

The court described the texts as callous.

She says she didn’t mean it.

On many other occasions Joanne had talked and texted him down.

Their situation had made her seek support. She had encouraged her husband to get help – knowing that his inability to protect his children was killing him and killing their future.

If he came home late or forgot to text, Joanne was on tenterhooks.

And while she sat sobbing at the far end of the basement, she could not hear that he was making his final plans.

She begged him to think of their children.

In the dark under a low ceiling of the vast basement, Joanne could not see her husband who was standing by the door at the opposite end. Timber struts and boxes of his tools meant he was completely out of view.

Minutes later, her crying eased, she became hyper alert to the silence and emerged to find him unconscious in the same spot she had previously saved his life.

As she fought to save him, she was aware six children were playing upstairs.

She rang emergency services, numb and in shock at what he had done and recalls feeling relief when they arrived, because it meant someone else could take over the responsibility of keeping him alive.

Robyn Edie Part of the basement where Joanne sat the day her husband died.

Two years later she would learn that police were arresting her for inciting suicide under the Harmful Digitial Communications Act, and she could go to jail.

But while the law dealt with the semantics of the situation it did not deal with the build up that led to the culmination of a desperate father’s life.

The 12 texts in which Joanne encouraged her partner to end his life are suppressed by the courts, as is her late husband’s name.

More than a year after she was charged, Joanne appears at court via a video link and is resigned to her fate. Advised that such a landmark case could take up to four years to get to trial, and could still end up in prison time, she pleads guilty.

Joanne had been advised if she entered a guilty plea she would likely end up with a lighter sentence. With four children in her care, there was no doubt in her mind the only corner she could safely back into was the one that would make her a convicted criminal.

Her father, James, sympathised with his daughter’s dread of the “hostile public scrutiny” a trial would bring, does not believe a prosecution should ever have been brought.

The genesis of the situation Joanne found herself in was born years before and involved a government department both parents felt had failed them miserably.

Back in 2015 her husband’s ex-wife was convicted of assaulting their two children, leading to them being placed into Joanne and her husband’s full-time care.

But ongoing messy allegations of abuse and subsequent police investigations against the ex-wife meant their two children were shuffled between two homes as their mother fought to regain custody.

By January 2019, Joanne’s husband could not understand why his ongoing concerns about the two children were not being taken seriously. He believed Oranga Tamariki was putting the children at risk of further abuse from their mother.

It was in this environment that he attempted to take his life in his Dunedin home.

On that occasion Joanne was able to save him and encouraged him to go to hospital.

He recovered physically, but mentally he was a different man – someone who was prone to violent outbursts of anger.

Not long after, his ex-wife recalls opening her door to “a guy that I had never met before”.

She says her ex-husband wouldn’t stop yelling at her. “I couldn’t get him to calm down.”

She had never seen him like that, and was worried about his mental health. She did not know he had already made an attempt on his life, she says.

Meanwhile, the situation with Oranga Tamariki continued to deteriorate. Pressured to attend communication counselling, the husband felt under attack.

As James puts it, the goal of rehabilitating the children’s biological mother was pursued relentlessly, regardless of the history of abuse.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson says Joanne’s case is the human face of the systemic neglect of mental health services in New Zealand.

He believes his son-in-law’s position as the birth father with primary custodial rights was treated as a “temporary aberration” and an “obstacle to be overcome”.

“His wellbeing was at best ignored and at worst deliberately undermined in order to weaken his ability to oppose the plans of Oranga Tamariki staff and the Family Court’s contracted professionals.”

In September 2019 one of the children was returned to the couple’s care while another case of abuse was investigated.

The following month, the Family Court accepted a petition by his ex-wife to start the process of transitioning the children back into her care.

Joanne says her husband was devastated. Three weeks later, on November 15 made an attempt on his life, and died five days later.

The morning of his death, Joanne said he was distressed by an email notifying him of an upcoming family conference.

After four years of battling, despite $90,000 in legal aid debts, the situation was coming to a head. As Joanne says: “He just couldn’t see past it.”

As he sits down in a Christchurch office, her father, James, is visibly shaking. It’s early March, and he has just heard his daughter has chosen to plead guilty for inciting her husband’s suicide.

He deeply resents the way the couple have been treated and can’t comprehend what he believes is incompetence by a government department, followed by a police prosecution.

James had been beside the couple at various stages of their battles with Oranga Tamariki and saw the devastating impact it had on his son-in-law.

“He had reached a position of unbearable mental, emotional, physical and financial exhaustion and there was no foreseeable means of relief in sight.”

James complained to Oranga Tamariki about its conduct, before taking his concerns higher.

In January 2021 Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, agreed with some aspects of James’s complaint and recommended that a “full and meaningful” apology be made to him and to Joanne.

“Both for the actions themselves and the additional stress that those actions caused … before his passing.”

Oranga Tamariki sent letters of apology in February 2021 where it “recognised” that some of its actions “contributed to an already pressured situation”.

Three months later, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis wrote to advise Oranga Tamariki he would be “fully investigating” concerns.

In response to the family’s allegations, Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Nicolette Dickson said the circumstances leading to Joanne’s husband’s death were multi-layered and complex.

A subsequent investigation into their involvement with the family had identified two specific errors in their practices, she said.

“These were that our staff allowed unapproved access between the mother and one of her children on one occasion and that they (staff) provided an informal letter of support to the children’s mother in regards to care arrangements for the children.”

Dickson said Oranga Tamariki had apologised and made it clear to its social workers and legal team that it did not provide informal letters of support in respect of care arrangements.

Although the investigation was finished, Dickson understood the family may have further information and staff had agreed to meet with them again “when the time is right”.

But it was all too late for the father and by the end of the year, Joanne would find herself facing a prison term.

A once happy home

In the same house she lost her husband, Joanne sits wearily.

Apprehensive because she feels every event of her life has been retold to fit a narrative of an uncaring wife, anxiety clips at her voice.

She doesn’t trust authorities and these days she keeps to herself.

Looking down often, she speaks quietly.

Joanne suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and hallucinates often. She is well aware this interview will make it difficult for her to sleep tonight.

Everything around her is triggering.

There’s the kitchen where she prepared food with her husband, his tools, the bric-a-brac they collected together and a back lawn where they played with their children.

Married in 2015, the couple settled into family life with Joanne’s two children from a previous relationship as well as sharing custody with her husband’s two children. By the time the couple had two children themselves, the house was a busy but happy home.

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ Joanne struggled to cope with her husband’s mental health decline. (File photo)

For the first three years the relationship was good, but by 2019 it was beginning to fracture.

After his first attempted suicide, Joanne sought help for him, but struggled to deal with a husband she describes as being “not present any more”.

His concerns over the legal aid bill and the safety of his children “broke him”.

In evidence to the Dunedin District Court, police said that in the last year of his life, Joanne’s husband was physically and emotionally abusive towards her. And at sentencing Judge Smith accepted the abuse had taken place.

Joanne admits she didn’t know how to cope, especially when arguments turned violent, and began to shut down, and focus only on their children.

Inconsequential arguments ended with him threatening to take his own life.

Joanne tried to get help for herself, as her own mental health spiralled downwards. At times, they were both suicidal.

Bitter about the lack of support offered to families in the Oranga Tamaraki system, Joanne believes authorities should have listened more, especially when her husband’s previous suicide attempt was revealed to them.

“There was never any help for us.”

It was in that context that Joanne responded to her husband’s text threats with what a judge would later describe as “callous” answers that encouraged him to take his own life. In one message, a month before he died, she suggested a method.

Joanne says there were also many times she begged and cajoled him out of his suicidal mindset, but the threats came so often, she began to fall apart.

“I think you break as a person. When somebody is constantly telling you they are going to end their life and is blaming you, you break and say something you don’t mean.”

At sentencing, Judge Smith said other messages shared between the couple revealed a mixture of love, stress and hatred.

Her husband had threatened self harm even before meeting Joanne.

When his first wife left him, he texted both her and her mother, saying if she didn’t come home he would kill himself. The threat led to a police visit.

Joanne is baffled by her conviction for inciting his suicide. “I’m the one that loved and cared and tried to help.

“Maybe I wasn’t always helpful and did things wrong, but I’m a human being and I don’t always get it right.”

The Harmful Digital Communications Act, passed in 2015, coverstexting, emails, and social media. It is intended to stop racist, sexist and religiously intolerant comments as well as harmful comments about disabilities or sexual orientation.

Pixabay The Dunedin mother says both she and her husband were broken by their dealings with Oranga Tamariki.

It states a digital communication should not incite or encourage an individual to commit suicide with penalties of up to three years in prison.

Joanne is the first to be convicted of inciting suicide under the act in New Zealand and was sentenced to four months’ community detention with a curfew before 9am and after 6pm.

James believes the act allows the Crown to undertake a “gross violation of human rights” by exposing private conversations to public scrutiny and judgement outside the context of a private relationship.

“This obvious violation of the spirit of the act should have been contested in court.”

Media lawyer Rick Shera says while Joanne’s case is tragic, it is impossible to craft a law to cater specifically for every individual circumstance.

The Lowndes Jordan partner doesn’t believe the decision to prosecute Joanne should prompt a change to the law.

Police could exercise discretion not to prosecute because of extenuating circumstances, and if there was a prosecution, the court could weigh up whether there was enough evidence of sufficient criminal intent.

One of the most high profile cases of inciting suicide has now been made into an HBO documentary.

I Love You, Now Die chronicles the case of Michelle Carter, 17, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of her boyfriend Conrad Roy in the United States in 2014.

Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison after an investigation uncovered a barrage of text messages over a 24-hour period where Carter urged Roy to kill himself, even after he had second thoughts.

The case raised difficult questions in the United States about technology, social media and mental health and whether one person could be held responsible for the suicide of another.

Helping the helpers

Shaun Robinson says Joanne’s case is the human face of the systemic neglect of mental health services in New Zealand.

The chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation says there is not enough support for whānau and criticises the Government for the lack of implementation of mental health objectives.

“The whole system is so massively overstretched and people are having to make ridiculous decisions.”

Robinson says no Government has ever faced up to the scale of mental health issues, and New Zealand will easily reach more than 1 million plus every year of Kiwis experiencing significant distress.

“It is the biggest health issue affecting the country next to Covid-19 and no-one has acknowledged it.”

Yellow Brick Road chief executive officer Vicki Lee sees the impact on whānau when a family member is experiencing mental illness.

The organisation focuses on the families of people experiencing mental health challenges, helping them find the tools and services they need to support their loved ones. Like most mental health services, it is dealing with spiralling need and funding shortages.

Lee says more often than not, people don’t know how to help.

“They feel lost and often really desperate as they have no idea what they can do to help their loved family member, and they feel seriously alone.”

Caring for someone going through serious mental distress is incredibly difficult, she says.

“So we have to watch out for contagion, or work at the prevention and early intervention to try and prevent other family members becoming unwell too.”

While families might manage to get a family member in to see a psychologist or counsellor once a fortnight, there were questions around what happens in between.

“There is a 24/7 need for someone else to be supporting that unwell family member and that someone is usually the family. And that family needs to know how to do that because it’s really hard, it’s really distressing and can be really confusing.”

Lee believes for every one person in the mental health system or on a waiting list, there are probably a dozen or more family members who need real support.

“So the need for support services is exponential.”

More funding would allow the service to reach into more communities, she says.

“We’ve got to have a system where families make a phone call and are listened to right away, and they have someone who gets it and who can be there for them.”

Clinical Psychologist Jacqui Maguire says it can be complex for those living with a family member experiencing a severe mental illness, especially for an individual’s spouse.

She has compassion for people who find themselves supporting a loved one who is persistently unwell. “It isn’t an easy position to be in.”

Caring for an unwell partner who is experiencing suicidal ideation requires time and resource. It is important for carers to actively care for themselves.

Maguire says it is not up to the supporter to fix their partner’s illness.

“We must remember that in most situations suicidal ideation is a signal for help. Suicidal thoughts tend to symbolise that the unwell individual is in extreme distress and cannot foresee a pathway through their pain.

Supplied Registered Clinical Psychologist Jacqui Maguire says it’s not up to the supporter to fix their partner’s illness.

“It’s in these moments that people need the utmost care, support and hope held for them, from a trained medical multidisciplinary team.

“No family would ever be expected to carry this risk themselves.”

Although partners may feel guilty that they haven’t been able to manage their partner on their own, or worried that their partner eill be angry if they reached out for support, safety trumps, she says.

“We would rather have an alive and angry partner, then an appeased deceased one.”

Grieving family

The sad fact remains that children have lost their father, a wife, her husband and a family, their son and brother.

Speaking at the Dunedin courthouse as Joanne was sentenced, the sister of her late husband spoke of the impact of her brother's death.

“My heart and soul is broken for my little brother.''

She also read her mother’s victim impact statement, which addressed the loss of “her baby son” including his “cheeky smile”.

“Fly free my son ... we will see you on the other side.”

The question remains: Should Joanne have been prosecuted for inciting her husband’s suicide?

Crown Prosecutor Robin Bates said the text messages in which she encouraged her husband to suicide were callous and direct, and he did not accept that the act was blunt in the way it was set up to handle such cases.

“I think the section is in black and white and makes it clear what the offending is.”

All the couple’s history had been considered in the sentencing, he said.

“Obviously the whole type of circumstance which arose was unfortunate for all those involved.”

Joanne will pay heavily for those texts, sent in the middle of arguments with her late husband.

She will now no longer be admitted to be a chartered accountant after years of studying, and fears it will be difficult to secure jobs with a conviction.

“It’s destroyed me.”

*Not their real names

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? - Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

If it is an emergency click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team. In a life-threatening situation call 111.