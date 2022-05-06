British TV entertainer Noel Edmonds buys rural properties near Nelson

During lockdown, former UK TV and radio star Noel Edmonds launches 'Positivity Radio' in NZ.

Drawn by the region’s “positive energy”, British television entertainer Noel Edmonds has bought “at least three” properties near Nelson.

Two are located in Ngātīmoti, a small rural settlement on the banks of the Motueka River, about 40 kilometres west of Nelson.

Jennifer Dunbar, who co-owned Dunbar Estates with her husband John for more than four years, confirmed the Ngātīmoti property was one of Edmonds’ new acquisitions.

The 16-acre site includes a vineyard, cellar door and a café. A homes.co.nz estimate put the property’s value at $1.44 million.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff British TV presenter Noel Edmonds at his home in Matakana, Auckland (file photo).

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: UK media star Noel Edmonds hopes NZ radio network will aid recovery

* Piloting a course among Nelson's newest wine makers

* Ngatimoti vineyard and cafe fulfills couple's dream



Dunbar had met Edmonds twice ahead of last week’s handover.

“He loves [the property] and wants to make a community hub. He’s very positive about it. I think he stayed around here and he loves the Ngātīmoti area.”

Another local said Edmonds was “very excited” about the community and said the presenter and his wife had bought “at least three” properties in the region.

Neil Hodgson/Stuff The café at Dunbar Estates, one of the properties Noel and Liz Edmonds have bought in Ngatimoti.

Stuff understands Edmonds has also bought Edenhouse in Ngātīmoti, a luxury lodge valued at a little more than $3m.

Another resident said locals were wondering what Edmonds’ intentions were in Ngātīmoti.

“Understandably, some locals are feeling a little inquisitive and slightly anxious as to why one person would buy up so much property in a very short time.”

Via email, Edmonds said he and his wife had been drawn south by the “positive energy of Nelson and Tasman”.

“We appreciate that we still have a lot to learn about life in the Nelson area, but judging by the reaction of those we’ve already met in Motueka and Ngātīmoti, we’re confident our new friends and neighbours will be very supportive.”

He did not answer questions about his intentions for the properties, or confirm how many he had bought.

Edmonds was one of the biggest names in British broadcasting, and his TV show Noel's House Party was screened here in the 1990s.

Supplied Edmonds is believed to be the new owner of luxury lodge Edenhouse.

After visiting New Zealand in 2016, the couple gained residency in early 2020 under the Investor1 category, which required $10 million of investment over three years. They settled north of Auckland.

Last year, the couple registered five companies between them, including a conservation trust, a media group and a motor company.

During the 2020 lockdown, Edmonds set up an ad-free online radio network called Positivity Radio New Zealand, part of his Positivity Radio network. The network includes stations like Wellness, Calm, Sleepy, and Positively Plants, music designed to help plants grow. However, the network’s New Zealand website no longer appears to be active.