Adult sisters of missing Marokopa children launch petition asking authorities to do more to find them

The Marokopa community was relieved to hear the news that the Phillips family have been found safe and well after spending 17 days in dense bush in 2021.

The adult half-sisters of the Waikato children who were taken into the bush by their father five months ago are pleading with authorities to do more to find them as winter approaches.

Tom Phillips took his children, Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember – all under 10 – into the bush near his family farm at remote, costal Marokopa in December. Besides a trip back to the farm in February to pick up supplies, they haven't been seen.

A warrant is out for Phillips’ arrest after he failed to turn up at court on a charge of wasting police resources, related to the huge search that was launched the first time he and the children disappeared, in September.

The adult half-sisters of the children, who asked that their names be withheld, have started a petition calling on police, Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry of Education and the Family Court to do more to find the children.

More than 1000 people have signed the online petition on the change.org site.

A statement with the petition from the eldest sister says: “I can understand the hesitation to initiate a search party resembling that of September 2021, but ... it has been an extremely long time to have no guarantee if they are safe and well, or any idea where they are.

“We have gone from one extreme to another - a high profile search, reported on daily, to a multiple missing person's case that people are unaware of.

supplied The Phillips children, from left Ember, Jayda Jin and Maverick, have been in the bush with their father for five months.

“These children deserve better from those enlisted to protect and serve them, that's why I have decided to start this petition in hopes of getting the support they deserve.”

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector William Loughrin​ said it was unfair to suggest police weren’t doing enough to locate the family.

Police continued to make enquiries, including ongoing contact with Phillips’ family and the local community.

“We have staff solely focused on this matter, and we are very mindful of the period of time that has passed since Tom and his three children were last seen,” Loughrin said.

He said police believed people “who know Tom” had “vital information” that could help police.

RNZ Police say they are working hard behind the scenes to locate the family.

“This is incredibly frustrating for police, and we strongly urge those holding information to share these details with us as soon as possible.”

The younger of the two half-sisters, who is 20, said she and her mother had gone out to Marokopa looking for signs of the family. Phillips was believed to have only a 50cc motorbike to get around – they were hoping it might have been left in the bush near a road.

“We’ve gone out a few times in the weekend, but there’s a lot of bush – it’s not very efficient. His [Phillips’] family has refused to let mum on to the family farm to access the bush out the back there.”

She said Phillips had been portrayed as a skilled bushman, but she thought that had been overstated.

“I lived with him for at least eight years, and he never went bush once.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Marokopa, a small west coast settlement, where wanted man Tom Phillips is hiding from authorities.

The sister said when she saw the children immediately after they returned the first time they went missing, they were playing on tablets.

“I genuinely don’t think they’re having a good time. They would have been sick of it after one week – they were sick of it last time.

She said a police officer told her they were “waiting for Thomas to choose to rejoin civilization himself”.

“That’s good enough if it was just a man with a warrant out for his arrest, but it’s three kids.

“They aren’t getting an education, access to healthcare – hot showers and all other comforts a normal home can provide.”

She said her mother was having sleepless nights, worried about her children being cold and dirty in the bush with winter approaching.

“And where are the police, the people tasked with finding my siblings and bringing them home?

“I want people to know this is happening, and I want people to care.”

Police said anyone with information that could help find Tom Phillips should call 105 and quote the file number 211218/5611.