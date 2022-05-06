Police call for information after woman sexually assaulted in her Wellington home

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have experienced sexual assault in the Te Aro area. (File photo)

Police are seeking information from the public after a woman was assaulted in her home in central Wellington.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard​ said police were following strong lines of inquiry to identify the male, following the incident on April 23 in Te Aro.

Pritchard said police would like to hear from anyone who may have experienced similar offending in the Te Aro or Aro Valley area.

Police were also seeking information from anyone who had been in the vicinity of Abel Smith St between midnight and 2.30am on April 23, or anyone who had any information that would assist the investigation.