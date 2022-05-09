Christchurch hosts first open-air Eid festival

With Middle Eastern music, traditional dress and lots of lively dancing, central Christchurch was transformed on Saturday night as people from all backgrounds gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Despite the cold, misty weather, the colourful lanterns, stalls and street vendors helped to create a festival atmosphere at The Commons, the public space beside the Avon River on Kilmore St.

It was the first time an open-air event of this kind has been staged in Christchurch and organisers hoped it would become a regular fixture on the city’s calendar.

Eid al-Fitr – which means the Festival of Breaking Fast in Arabic – is one of the most important dates for Muslims and signals the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting when no food or drink can be consumed between sunrise and sunset.

The event was organised by members of the Asturlab Cultural Centre, a charitable trust established in Christchurch in July 2021.

Thousands of people joined the celebrations, with visitors welcomed with dates and mint tea. Volunteer Nagina Miyakhel said it had been a huge success.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Food stalls, music and dancing gave the event a festival atmosphere.

“My role was to greet everyone, no matter what culture, or religion, give them a warm cup of tea and make them feel welcome,” she said.

Miyakhel was born in India, but her family is from a rural village in Afghanistan. She said the aim of the evening was to create a “Middle Eastern vibe”.

“Usually these events can be quite closed off. This was in the heart of the city, it was open to everyone, it was basically like Christmas in the Park but the Middle Eastern version.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Thousands of visitors attended the four-hour celebration on Saturday night.

“It was all about getting to know each other and enjoying ourselves.”

Kiwi Muslims from a range of nationalities took to the performance area to showcase and celebrate their culture.

There was Pakistani, Indian and Afghan dancing, as well as a display by those from Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Palestine.

Dr Mohammad Abu Dalu, founder of the Asturlab Cultural Centre, said the event was “perfect”.

“We couldn't have asked for anything better. We feel we have created new beginnings,” he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Tooba Habib, left, walks with her daughter Fatima Zohra through the Eid al-Fitr celebrations held at The Commons.

“It enabled the local Muslim community to celebrate Eid in a way they have never done before.

“It was also great for the city of Christchurch to have this mixture of cultures enjoying the festival and having a lovely time.”