Whānau values inspire Wellingtonian of the Year Teresea Olsen

Wellingtonian of the Year, Teresea Olsen, was a stalwart of the vaccination programme in the Hutt Valley.

Whānau values drilled into by her parents, growing up in Wainuiomata, provided the motivation that saw Teresea Olsen crowned Wellingtonian of The Year.

On Thursday, the 69-year-old won the Community Services category and then the supreme award, at the Wellingtonian of the Year Awards, for overseeing a Covid-19 vaccination programme in vulnerable communities in the Hutt Valley.

On Friday Olsen said she was “overwhelmed” to be recognised with such a significant award and her first thought was how pleased her parents, Ralph and Keriana​would be.

“I could just see Mum sitting on my shoulder and saying ‘what are you going to do now?.”

Proud of what she achieved, she, however, downplayed her contribution to one of the most successful vaccination programmes in the country.

“I want to accept this award on behalf of all those who worked hard to rid our community of Covid...to all of those who stood beside me, working seven days a week, to all the doctors and nurses still working hard now, to rid our community of Covid.”

As well as the vaccination programme, Olsen played a significant role supporting foodbanks across the region, as well as successfully standing her ground when protesters threatened the Wainuiomata Marae.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the award was well deserved.

Ross Giblin Teresea Olsen is the Wellingtonian of the Year for her work vaccinating vulnerable communities in the Hutt Valley.

“Teresea Olsen is an absolute force of nature, one of those people in the community, who gets things happening...it is people like Teresea that mean we have had such a positive Covid experience as a country.”

Of Ngāti Porou descent, Olsen is based at the Kōkiri Marae in Seaview, where she leads a large team of social and health workers.

Her family moved to Wainuiomata when she was a youngster, and their garage quickly became the centre of the Māori community. Ralph and Keriana installed a strong sense of whānau that was at the core of everything she did, she said.

They played a leading role in building the Wainuiomata Marae and serving the community, has been her mission all her adult life.

Ross Giblin Teresea Olsen, middle, is highly regarded by social services staff at the Kōkiri Marae. From left Karen Tutaki​​, Janis Awatere​ and Lucy Kennedy.

With years of experience helping disadvantaged Māori in Wainuiomata, Olsen instinctively knew that Covid was potentially devastating for a community that was sometimes reluctant or unable to seek help.

In June 2021 she persuaded the Wainuiomata Marae to allow her to take over their marae, to use as a vaccination centre and hub to support foodbanks.

Getting another marae to hand control over to outsiders was highly unusual and an indication of how much the community backed her vaccination programme.

Working with Common Unity in Lower Hutt, Olsen also helped distribute thousands of cooked meals and food parcels. It was her work, however, vaccinating vulnerable communities that was her greatest achievement.

As well as a mobile bus, she also used vans to go to areas like Stokes Valley and Pomare, and isolated areas in Upper Hutt, where vaccination rates were low.

Happy to talk to people who were reluctant to be vaccinated, she went as far as putting her cellphone on social media.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Teresea Olsen thoroughly deserved to be recognised.

In March, she faced the protesters who challenged the marae after they were evicted from Parliament.

Police made Olsen aware that the protesters were looking at occupying the marae. Once the word got out, Olsen was amazed by the way the community rallied to defend the marae.

Although a marae is normally a place where everyone is welcome, its status as a vaccination centre meant Olsen refused to let the protesters in.

Stuff/Jericho Rock-Archer Tina Olsen describes the effect of the anti-mandate protestors on the local marae.

Staff at the centre, especially the vaccination nurses, had been subject to a high level of intimidation.

Anti-vaxxers had hurled verbal abuse, continuously played loud music, filmed vaccination staff, broken into the marae and intimidated people being vaccinated, Olsen said.

As the person fronting the vaccination centre, Olsen had also been on the receiving end of some nasty antics.

“Some of the protesters served a cease and desist notice calling on me to stop killing people. It was a very chilling five-page document telling me that I was contributing to the death of five million people.”

Despite such abuse, Olsen was immensely proud of the level of support received from the community.

It was satisfying, she said, to be able to stand as a community and tell the protesters their behaviour was unacceptable.

Stokes Valley resident and Hutt Valley District Board Health member Naomi Shaw has known Olsen for many years and said she thoroughly deserved to be Wellingtonian of the Year.

“Teresea flies under the radar. She is just out in the community addressing a lot of health needs.”

Her “staunch” defence of the marae, was also to be greatly admired, Shaw said.

Wainuiomata resident and Hutt Valley District Board Health member Ken Laban says Olsen gets her values from her parents whose values remain at the heart of everything she does.

Jericho Rock-Archer Wellingtonian of the Year, Teresea Olsen recieves her award at a ceremony in Wellington on Thursday night.

Having dedicated her life to working for the community, Laban said her commitment to vulnerable families made her highly respected.

“I can’t think of anyone who is more deserving of an award than Teresea.”

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said Olsen was aware of the impact the 1918 flu epidemic had on Māori and was determined to protect Wainuiomata.

“She knew it would be unacceptable for that to happen again under Covid.”

Working in an often hostile environment was not easy and Barry said her determination had to be admired.

“She has had to put up with a lot of crap in her position.”

The way the community rallied to protect the marae and the work being done in it to vaccinate people, showed how highly regarded Olsen was in the community, Barry said.

Although delighted to be recognised, Olsen knows her work is not yet over. She believes a lot more needs to be done to raise vaccination rates and is worried that opening the borders will lead to a second, potentially devastating, wave.