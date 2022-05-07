New Plymouth Lotto player wins $5.3 million

A New Plymouth Lotto player has 5.3 million reasons to celebrate, having won big with Powerball First Division on Saturday.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Vogeltown.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

It’s the sixth Powerball win this year, the most recent of which saw an Auckland MyLotto player take home $13 million with Powerball First Division last weekend.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/ LOTTO NZ A New Plymouth Lotto player has won $5.3 million with Powerball First Division.

Two other lucky Lotto players, who purchased tickets from Redwood Lotto in Blenheim and Countdown Metro in Auckland, will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

A lucky Strike player from Auckland has also won $600,000 with Strike Four after purchasing a winning Strike ticket from Countdown North West in Auckland.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,149. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Ranui in Auckland, Pak n Save New Plymouth, and Durham New World in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.