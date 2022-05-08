'A true champion of the city': Tributes for titan of Christchurch community

Alasdair Cassels was remembered at a Memorial Service on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered to remember Christchurch entrepreneur and community leader Alasdair Cassels in the boutique mall he created.

In the atrium of The Tannery, tenants, family members and dignitaries paid tribute to the 71-year-old titan on Saturday night, after he died from prostate cancer on April 16.

Well-known as the owner and developer of The Tannery and as the founder of Cassels Brewing Company, Cassels was also commended for being a true champion of the city.

Deluxe Cinemas owner Jeremy Stewart shared how Cassels became an inspirational mentor who encouraged and supported his entrepreneurial spirit.

Cassels believed in giving people a chance, he said.

“What a legacy he left behind.”

A community leader with strong values, Cassels was also a true family man.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Bridget Taylor, supported by her daughter Mia, speaks at the memorial service for her partner Alasdair Cassels held at the Tannery on Saturday evening.

“It’s unbelievable what he has achieved.”

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel spoke of how devoted the father of five was to reviving the central city post earthquake.

Passionate about the Avon River, Cassels also supported environmental projects and was a committed supporter of the Phillipstown community.

“These things matter. Kindness does matter. Generosity does matter. Reciprocity does make a difference and that’s what we saw in Alisdair. He was the real deal.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff A full house at the memorial service for Alasdair Cassels held at the Tannery in Woolston, Christchurch.

Dalziel also shared the personal connection she shared with Cassels, after he reached out to her when her husband, Rob Davidson, was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

Davidson later died in August 2020.

“He offered us incredible encouragement, and I’m so grateful for that. It speaks volumes for the man.”

She read a message from former Labour MP Ruth Dyson that described Cassels as a calm, passionate visionary who set very high standards.

“He made Woolston into Coolston with The Tannery.”

She also read a message from Linwood ward councillor Yani Johansson, who was not able to attend because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Johansson said Cassels had transformed public stigma around Woolston and changed an area that was once condemned into an area that would be “forever cherished”.

Tenant Maureen Taane said Cassels was a family man whose love for his whanau, heritage and storytelling was woven into the fabric of The Tannery.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel spoke of Cassels’ commitment to reviving the city after the earthquake.

The owner of HAPA said the shopping precinct was a living reflection of a strong man that had a vision and didn’t let anything stop him from achieving it.

Cassels’ partner of 47 years, Bridget Taylor shared some of his legendary boat adventures including sailing to the Mediterranean and back via the Suez Canal with his family.

Born in Northern Ireland, he moved to Wellington at the age of 8. In the 1960s, he moved to Christchurch to study engineering and made the city his home.

“Wellington wasn’t home to me ... I loved Christchurch from the off,” he once told a journalist.

Cassels used his engineering knowledge to open Airless Spray Painting, a sign painting and sandblasting contract business he ran successfully for 25 years.

In 2008, he brought in son Zak and son-in-law Joe Shanks to turn his beer-making hobby into a fulltime business venture, Cassels Brewing.

Taylor said his last years were devoted to increasing the size and sales of the brewery both in New Zealand and offshore and was still working right up until he died.

“We do miss him terribly.”

Cassels is survived by his partner Bridget, his son Zak and his four daughters Madeleine, Pippi, Zoe and Mia.