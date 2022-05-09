Essential workers in the spotlight for this year's New Zealand Sign Language week

Liz Kay is the only one in her family who is not profoundly deaf. Fluent in New Zealand Sign Language, she enrolled at university to train as a teacher and hopes to help boost the number of teachers fluent in NZSL. (First published 20/12/21)

The focus of this year’s New Zealand Sign Language Week is a word that’s lately taken on new importance: “essential”.

Each year, the week is a chance for the Deaf community to stand proud and celebrate their language and culture, but from Monday, it’s also a chance to spotlight the importance of Deaf essential workers.

Awareness of this official language of New Zealand continues to rise, and NZSL translation played an important part of Covid messaging – each day, the 1pm presser featured the practised hands and faces of NZSL interpreters.

According to the NZSL Week 2022 website: “The word ‘essential’ is well-used these days, and we are drawing on this to put a spotlight on essential workers who are Deaf.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and NZSL interpreter Alan Wendt at a post-cabinet press conference in Wellington.

Every May, Deaf Aotearoa organises New Zealand Sign Language Week to increase awareness and understanding of the language, and empower and strengthen the Deaf community.

According to the latest census, more than 20,000 people use NZ Sign Language nationwide. About 4500 New Zealanders are Deaf, and use NZSL as their first language.

This year, with more than 20 events both online and in person, there are plenty of opportunities for people to engage; there are opportunities to learn how to use NZSL in some common scenarios and 25 signs for Māori concepts, hear a panel of experts discuss Deaf adult involvement in early intervention programmes overseas, or just head along to a movie screening.

Sara Pivac Alexander, a Deaf lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington and founding member of the New Zealand Sign Language Board, will be teaching some basic sign language phrases online at 1pm on Monday.

This week played a significant role in promoting the language to the public, she said, with many people taking up classes after seeing it promoted or trying a taster class. “For a language to thrive, we need the wider society to learn and use it,” she said.

The more people learning NZSL, the more opportunities there were for Deaf people to communicate, “providing better access to all aspects of society”.

There had certainly been an increase in interest, acceptance, and awareness since it became an official language in 2006. “The NZSL interpreters during the 1pm Covid pressers have normalised NZSL. The feedback received has been super,” she said.

“I've got students enrolling in my courses and saying they were inspired to learn the language after seeing NZSL interpreters on TV.”

Ross Giblin Sign language interpretation is necessary from the classroom to the Beehive. Pictured: Bridget Ferguson, left and Alan Wendt, who interpreted the leaders debates during the last election. Bridget is signing Labour, Alan is signing National.

These essential workers were not only interpreting government announcements but also ensuring full communication via Zoom for a wide range of interpreting situations.

“Many Deaf people have been our essential workers, too,” she said. “They've done food shopping for the elderly, taught others how to use Zoom, so they can stay connected, [and] translated information in NZSL so the community can access other Covid-19 related information.”

Of course, there was always more to do. Many Deaf children still missed out on quality education in NZSL from a lack of support; perhaps there were no NZSL interpreters in the classroom, or they had educational support staff who were not fluent in NZSL.

“Only 5% of Deaf children are born to Deaf parents, so it is essential that Deaf children have access to educational staff and peers who are fluent in NZSL in order for their learning to accelerate,” Pivac Alexander said.

Correction: This story previously stated 95% of Deaf children are born to hearing parents. This has been corrected to “born to Deaf parents”. The video at the top of this story has also been updated to include captions. May 9, 2022, 2pm.