Family 'devastated' over death of 20-year-old in hit and run, ask for driver to 'do the right thing'

Lawziah Karaitiana, 20, died after being struck by a vehicle near Masterton.

The whānau grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Wairarapa are urging the driver to do the right thing and come forward.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the death of Castlepoint resident Lawziah Karaitiana, who was found unresponsive after being struck by a vehicle on Masterton Castlepoint Rd, near McLaughlin Drive in Tīnui, about 4.30am on Saturday.

The sudden death had been “really devastating” for Lawziah’s whānau and the local community, his great-uncle Ronald Karaitiana said.

“If anyone has information, if there is any way that we can put a plea out there, do the right thing and inform the police or let someone know,” he said.

Like any 20-year-old, Lawziah had dreams and aspirations for the future, and had an interest in forestry, with hopes of one day owning his own plantation, Karaitiana said.

Lawziah’s father, Lawrence Blake, had also died in a road accident in 2001, at age 24, he said.

“He was one of those kids that shines. When you’re with him, he makes you smile, he makes you laugh, and sometimes you didn’t really see all the pain he was going through in his own personal world,” he said.

SUPPLIED Karaitiana at the grave of his father, who also died in his early 20s in a road accident.

“He was one of those kids that could sing a song, could tell a joke, and was fearless in the sense of coming forward in times like these, to make things light.”

Lawziah had a “really strong relationship” with his long-term partner, Jenna, with whom he lived with in Castlepoint.

“She's absolutely devastated, and we just can't believe it,” Karaitiana said.

google maps Lawziah Karaitiana was found unresponsive on Masterton Castlepoint Rd, near McLaughlin Drive in Tīnui, about 4.30am on Saturday.

“The most important thing for us is to get this boy back home so that we can grieve and move him on to his final resting place.”

At the scene where Lawziah died on Saturday, Karaitiana did a karakia with his whānau.

The road was closed for more than six hours and reopened at 12.30pm, after police’s serious crash unit completed their investigation.

In a statement on Sunday, police said they had talked to a number of people and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area, in order to establish the circumstances leading to Lawziah’s death.

They urged anyone with information, including any residents with CCTV cameras overlooking Masterton Castlepoint Road, to get in touch.