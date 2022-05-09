Commitment to a ratio of police officers to population 'big step': Police Association

The Government has announced a major funding injection for police, including for training more officers.

The Police Association is welcoming a Government target for the ratio of police officers to population, following the announcement of an additional $562 million in funding for policing, crime, and reoffending.

The Government hopes to achieve its goal of an extra 1800 police officers by the end of the year, six months ahead of schedule, and once it has done so will ensure the numbers don’t decline again by maintaining a ratio of one officer to every 480 New Zealanders, Police Minister Poto Williams said on Sunday.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the figure currently sat at about one officer to every 500 people, and when Labour first came into power in 2017, the figure was about 550.

The “positive commitment” meant it would prevent periodic large investments in the future in order to catch up if the numbers fell behind what was required, he said.

READ MORE:

* Frontline police nationwide encounter guns on the job about five times a day

* Police union warns MPs gangs and criminals with guns increasing risk to public

* A gun register may help reduce the homicide rate, but it's no sure bet



A commitment to a ratio was something the association had been arguing for since before his time as president, he said.

"We think it’s a big step and one we're really supportive of. We certainly want the other Government parties to commit to a similar thing, and then time will tell what the correct ratio is.”

The commitment would take away the uncertainty, debate, and “political carry-on” around policing numbers and give certainty for police to work with, he said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police Minister Poto Willams and Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis, at Sunday's announcement of $562 million in additional funding for law and order.

A good ratio would mean higher visibility of police, decreased delays in attending calls, and overall less crime, Cahill said, but noted there still needed to be caution due to increasing demands on police, particularly around family harm, mental health, and growing gang membership.

Sunday’s pre-Budget announcement included $208m to establish a new Firearms Business Unit within police that will oversee the new Firearms Register, about $185m for the nationwide rollout of the “tactical response model” to improve frontline staff safety, $94.5m to target gangs and organised crime.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Police Association president Chris Cahill says a commitment to a ratio was something the association had been arguing for since before his time as president.

It also featured just under $200m for programmes aimed at stopping the “cycle of crime” and 518 full-time Corrections roles over the next four years.

"We will deliver additional staff across the entire corrections network including the women’s prisons where the resources would help reduce reoffending amongst wāhine," Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said.

“With gang numbers continuing to rise in prison, extra staffing would also help address the challenges this posed for prison staff while also providing improved access to rehabilitation programmes.”

Cahill said there were some “really positive initiatives” in the announcement.

“It's recognition from the Government that there are some significant law and order issues that need to be addressed in New Zealand.”

The Government also signalled that it wished to fund more support to protect vulnerable businesses from ramraiding out of the proceeds of crime fund – but this funding was not actually included in the package at this stage.

“We will be taking action to combat the recent rise in ramraids. Similar to the process that supported the installation of a thousand fog cannons in retail outlets, we will help high-risk businesses protect themselves from ram-raiders,” Williams said.

Ministers would meet on the ram-raiding issue on Monday.

Cahill said the Government’s ongoing commitment to a firearm register was really important.

“We think in the medium-to-long term, a gun register will have the most impact on reducing the availability of firearms to criminals,” he said.

“It's not going to happen overnight. But in the long term, it cuts off that supply because police will know where the guns are, who has them, whether they’re secure. At the moment we don't know that and it's allowing criminals to get hold of firearms too easily.”