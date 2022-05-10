Giant Nelson redwood a finalist in Tree of the Year competition

William Songer, who was in his eighties, replanted the tree in a “most workmanlike manner” in August 1900.

A twice-planted redwood that has become a distinctive part of the Nelson landscape has made it into Aotearoa’s top six trees.

Songer Tree is a contender for the title of Rākau o te tau, or tree of the year, in the first annual competition by the New Zealand Arboriculture Association (NZ Arb).

Perched on a ridge known as Signal Hill on Britannia Heights, the 25-metre redwood is visible from around the city.

According to the New Zealand Tree Register (NZTR), William Songer, an early settler to Nelson, was invited in 1900 by the Nelson City Council to plant the Sequoiadendron giganteum in memory of Captain Arthur Wakefield.

However, due to a misunderstanding, Songer was late to the July 25 planting ceremony, and when he showed up he was disappointed to discover the young tree already in the ground.

This apparently caused “vigorous debate” at the next council meeting, with councillor Baigent arguing the tree should be replanted because the inscription said the tree had been planted under Songer’s direction.

Baigent won out over dire warnings from nurseryman and the tree’s donor John Hale that the redwood might not survive a move.

On 20 August, the tree was dug up, and Songer, who was in his eighties, replanted it in a “most workmanlike manner”, records said.

The tree survived, and perhaps due to this turn of events, became known by the name of the man who planted it, rather than Wakefield.

Today, the NZTR records the Songer Tree’s height as 25.8m with a girth of 152 centimetres: a mere shrub next to the largest recorded specimens of its kind which top 90m and measure up to 17m girth.

According to NZ Arb, their first Rākau o te tau competition is an “interactive celebration of the special trees that are part of our lives and communities”.

This means celebrating the stories and heritage that connect communities to trees, the website says.

You can vote for the six finalists at treeoftheyear.co.nz. Voting closes May 31 and the winner will be announced on Arbor Day, June 5.