Search for more victims of burglary, prowler behaviour after man charged with breaking into homes, raping woman

A man has been charged with breaking into two homes and raping a woman. Police believe there may be more victims of burglary or prowler-type behaviour. (File photo)

Police are asking residents in central Wellington suburbs to come forward if they have experienced burglaries and prowler-type behaviour, after a man was charged with breaking into homes and raping a woman.

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday morning, facing four charges of burglary, one of rape and another of sexual violation, in relation to offending believed to have taken place last month.

The man allegedly broke into the woman’s home on Abel Smith St in Te Aro on April 23 and carried out the assault. Police allege he then broke into her home again the following night, and again five days later.

The man has also been charged with breaking into another home in Aro Valley, around the same time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said police believed there could be further victims of burglary or prowler-type behaviour, and encouraged anyone living in the Te Aro, Aro Valley or Kelburn areas who had experienced this type of behaviour over the past six weeks to contact police.

On Friday, police appealed for witnesses and information from the public after stating the woman has been sexually assaulted in her home on April 23.

The 21-year-old man was arrested the following day.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220423/9551 or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Sexual violence: Where to get help

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you are in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.