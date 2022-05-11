Harassment and homophobia still makes some students feel unsafe

University of Canterbury student Dorian Ghosh is transgender and has been harassed both online and on campus by fellow students.

Dorian Ghosh likes to end their day by taking a walk around the University of Canterbury’s (UC) campus in the evening.

But after being the target of homophobic and transphobic abuse, Ghosh no longer feels safe.

Constantly looking over their shoulder to make sure no one is following them, Ghosh is tired of feeling unsafe and wants to raise awareness of the ongoing harassment.

Ghosh, who is transgender, moved to New Zealand from India in 2020.

READ MORE:

* University of Canterbury students wear pink in support of assaulted peer

* Senior engineering lecturer investigated after posting 'insensitive' comments online

* "It's something I always expected," says student after Covid-19 case at University of Canterbury



They felt unsafe being “queer” in India and thought things would be different in New Zealand.

“I felt safe because I come from a country that is very, very unsafe for queer people, but now that I have got used to it, I can see the things that still need to change,” they said.

It was not long after Ghosh started studying that a UC student was called “gay” and beaten up in early 2020 for wearing a pink sweatshirt outside the university’s bar.

The assault left the student with concussion, a black eye and a “screwed up” jaw after he was verbally abused and punched in the face.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The university’s students’ association will be celebrating Pink Shirt Day next Friday, and will focus on the need for awareness and support of LGBTQI+ individuals and the broader community. (File photo).

Ghosh said things have improved since that incident but feels there is still a long way to go.

“No one else has been physically hurt. I know that’s a low bar, but that’s definitely an improvement.”

The university has been taking steps to identify and help resolve these issues, including the employment of a full-time rainbow adviser.

Ari Nicholson, who has been in the role for three years, said they had not been made aware of Ghosh’s experience.

“When it comes up we do address it. I’m hoping that it’s an isolated incident and that we can help that student to have a better experience,” Nicholson said.

But the problem, Ghosh says, lies with some of the students.

“Some of them hold quite bigoted views about what it means to be queer and what it means to be transgender,” they said.

SUPPLIED Carlos Knight, a student at Christchurch Boys' High School, gave a powerful speech to fellow students telling them that catcalling and homophobia is not acceptable. (Video first published May 2021)

Ghosh has experienced harassment both on and off campus, especially online from fellow students on the students’ association’s Facebook noticeboard page, and says it has exacerbated their mental health difficulties.

“These people already have a lot of gender dysphoria – it’s already a sore spot, getting made worse.”

Ghosh is not alone in facing this type of harassment.

Nelson Pinder was walking on Maidstone Rd last Friday with friends when he was harassed twice by people driving by.

Pinder was upset by the experience and wrote on the students’ association noticeboard page.

“I never get upset at idiots shouting idiocy, it just adds up to a feeling of not being safe. From my first weeks of uni I’ve known that expressing queerness comes with the implicit threat of violence,” he wrote.

Pinder said he wouldn’t usually let something like this get to him, but with other things going on in his life, it did.

His personal experience has been that the homophobic harassment has been worse in the past 12 months.

“It’s really ramped up this year and I’m not really sure why, but that might just be my experience.”

Pinder wants people to be aware that this sort of thing is going on.

Nicholson said they haven’t seen an increase in homophobia and harassment at the university.

“There’s nothing in what students are telling me that indicates an increase. I do understand there are some who are really, really struggling, and I do want to know about them so that we can actually help resolve these issues and help shift the culture,” they said.

“At the university we have work to do, in society we have work to do but having a role like mine in place means we can actually start to do it.”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ghosh is determined to help others facing similar experiences to them and raise awareness of the type of harassment they are facing.

Ghosh agreed that the university is taking steps in the right direction to stop the problem.

They are on the equity and wellbeing advisory group at the university and want to help people facing similar challenges.

“So that I can eradicate this kind of problem, this is one issue, but there is a lot of racism and ableism that’s going on,” Ghosh said.

Students’ Association president Pierce Crowley said they take all incidents extremely seriously and were made aware of Pinder’s experience last week.

“Having experienced similar abuse myself while downtown, I was particularly impacted by the testimony of the student in question. The UCSA are committed to ensure campus is a safe place for all,” said Crowley.

Crowley said they are focused on providing pastoral support and education for students and that the students’ association noticeboard is heavily moderated, with a zero tolerance approach to abuse.