Thief chased by members of the public after stealing $75,000 ring
Four members of the public attempted to chase down a person who stole a $75,000 ring from a central Wellington jeweller.
Police are looking to speak to the four men, who joined in the chase with a staff member of The Village Goldsmith on Victoria St, about 1.30pm on April 29.
The thief, who was chased down Wakefield St, got away and is yet to be found.
In a statement, police said the four men left before police could speak with them, and would like them to come forward and help with their investigation.
The Village Goldsmith declined to comment on the theft.
- If you were one of the people who helped, contact police on 105 and quote file number 220430/2659.