Thief chased by members of the public after stealing $75,000 ring

A $75,000 ring was stolen from The Village Goldsmith in Wellington last month.

Four members of the public attempted to chase down a person who stole a $75,000 ring from a central Wellington jeweller.

Police are looking to speak to the four men, who joined in the chase with a staff member of The Village Goldsmith on Victoria St, about 1.30pm on April 29.

The thief, who was chased down Wakefield St, got away and is yet to be found.

Do you know more? Email sophie.cornish@stuff.co.nz

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Four members of the public joined in the chase after the thief ran from the store.

In a statement, police said the four men left before police could speak with them, and would like them to come forward and help with their investigation.

The Village Goldsmith declined to comment on the theft.