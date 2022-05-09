Slips close West Coast road, but more settled weather forecast

MetService's Lisa Murray explains red severe weather events, and what differentiates them from other storms

Heavy rain closed three roads on the West Coast on Sunday night and Monday morning.

State Highway 6 at 8 Mile between Inangahua and Lyell was closed due to a large slip.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed until further notice, but a detour was available through SH65 and SH7

Dougal Hinton said he was camping at Lyell, at the start of the Old Ghost Road, during the heavy rain event.

Dougal Hilson/Supplied State Highway 6 at 8 Mile between Inangahua and Lyell is closed due to a large slip.

The rain overnight Sunday was “was unrelenting and sounded torrential”.

“On walking down to the road in the morning it looked like a stream culvert on the western side of the Lyell bend had become choked with granite and branches of beech trees from the stream above and exacerbated the overflow.”

A stream was flowing over the slip.

Dougal Hilson/Supplied Waka Kotahi says a detour is available for SH6 between Inangahua and Lyell.

“A previous major landslip site is adjacent to this slip and had also had a small spill but was insignificant by comparison,” Hinton said.

Taylorville Rd, between Greymouth and Blackball, was closed on Sunday, but reopened to one lane at 12pm on Monday. The Grey District Council said in a statement traffic lights were in place while contractors worked to reopen both lanes.

“Please take care when out and about and drive to the conditions,” it said.

Grey District Council/Supplied Slips closed a road at Taylorville near Greymouth on Sunday but was reopened by midday on Monday.

SH6 between Greymouth and Punakaiki closed due to a slip at 10 mile but reopened to one lane at 12pm.

Waka Kotahi warned motorists to expect delays.

Further south, police cordoned-off Rattray St, in Dunedin's CBD, due to flooding about 9.30pm on Sunday.

MetService mteorologist Angus Hines said the West Coast’s heaviest rainfall was at Lake Brunner in the Grey district, where 133 millimetres of rain fell between midday Sunday and 7am Monday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police cordoned-off Rattray St, in Dunedin's CBD, due to flooding on Sunday night.

The highest hourly rainfall was at Pigeon Creek in Buller, which had 25.2mm between midnight and 1am. Greymouth had “fairly heavy” rain, peaking at 19.8mm in the hour to 5pm Sunday.

“There’s still a possibility of showers [Monday] evening and overnight in the west of the South Island but the outlook is very settled,” he said.

“There are a few fine days ahead on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but temperatures are dropping from the mild temperatures we had last week it will drop a few degrees.”

MetService’s short forecast said rain was expected in Marlborough, turning to scattered showers everywhere on Monday afternoon, then clearing to fine on Tuesday morning.

Dougal Hilson/Supplied A stream gushing over a slip on SH6 at Lyell between Inangahua and Murchison.

Buller, Westland and Fiordland should expect a few showers with thunderstorms possible, clearing to fine by Monday night.

Showers in Canterbury would spread north on Monday afternoon, and could possibly be heavy with isolated thunderstorms, before gradually clearing on Tuesday.

Otago and Southland would have scattered showers from Monday afternoon, some possibly heavy, but easing Monday night and clearing Tuesday morning.