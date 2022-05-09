'I feel sick': Claims of Southland Charity Hospital letterhead used in scam

Cancer care advocate Melissa Vining says someone has tried to use a letter with the Southland Charity Hospital’s logo on it to obtain goods and services. (File photo)

Melissa Vining says she feels sick after learning a person has used the Southland Charity Hospital's name in an attempt to scam someone.

“It's just hideous, just yuck,’’ Vining said.

A person had used a local business name and the Southland Charity Hospital letterhead to try and obtain goods from a member of the public, she said.

“It just didn’t feel quite right to them, so they asked for a signed letter from the Hospital,’’ Vining said.

A few days later the person emailed the member of the public a letter with the Charity Hospital logo on it, asking for the donated goods.

“It doesn’t have mine or Dr Pfeifer’s signature on it. Any letter coming from the hospital would have our personal signatures."

The matter has been referred to the police.

“The police have been amazing and have given a lot of urgency to the matter.’’

She is concerned about how many other businesses or members of the public have donated goods and services, thinking that the letter was genuine.

“It’s just disgusting that they’ve used a dead person’s name to steal. They’ve effectively attempted to steal from the entire Otago and Southland community, who have been so incredibly generous with their donations to get this hospital built.’’

Her late husband and cancer care advocate Blair Vining came up with the idea of building the hospital six weeks before he died in October, 2019. More than $5 million has been raised in either goods or donated time to build the hospital, which is expected to open in July.

If people were concerned about the legitimacy of a fundraiser for the Southland Charity Hospital they could contact hello@southlandcharityhospital.org – and any businesses that may have been contacted using the fraudulent letters could also contact them that way, she said.